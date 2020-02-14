Treat the Guinness lover in your life to a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner, with Guinness pairings for each course!

For Valentine’s Day, there’s nothing quite as romantic and thoughtful as a home-cooked meal. If your valentine is a beer enthusiast or a Guinness lover, they’ll swoon for these romantic Guinness food pairings.

Appetizers

Oysters not only pair well with Guinness, they’re also renowned for their supposedly aphrodisiac properties. For these bivalve mollusks, Guinness Extra Stout is the ideal companion. The beer's rich, creamy head and crisp taste compliment the brininess of the oysters and draw out their more complex tastes.

Another slightly easier to prepare option is a classic cheese board. Aim for one hard cheese, such as an Irish cheddar; a strong cheese like Irish blue; a semi-soft cheese like Gubbeen; and a soft cheese such as an Irish goat cheese. Include an assortment of nuts and dried fruits throughout to serve as palate cleansers and give the cheese board some variety. To drink, Guinness Extra Stout makes an exceptional pairing. Its slightly bittersweet taste offers a delicious counterpoint to the creaminess of the cheeses and enhances their nutty notes.

Entrees

Short ribs are the ultimate decadent entree and they are doubly melt-in-your-mouth delicious with a pint of classic Guinness Draught. Serve them with mashed potatoes for a classic meal or with creamy polenta for an even more sophisticated plating.

For something a little different and very on-theme, try this recipe for red mole chicken. The delectable mole sauce includes bitter chocolate, two kinds of peppers, pumpkin seeds, coriander, fennel, cinnamon and clove. Crisp and refreshing Guinness Blonde pairs perfectly here, mellowing the spiciness of the sauce.

Desserts

The ideal end to a delicious Valentine’s Day dinner is this sumptuous and easy-to-make Guinness chocolate pudding. It requires only five ingredients, including Guinness Draught. Top it with a dollop of whipped cream and pair it with Guinness Over the Moon Milk Stout for a sweet treat.

Or, if you want to get your bake on, this chocolate raspberry torte makes for a luscious end to the meal. Raspberry buttercream cuts through the intensity of the bittersweet dark chocolate, and Guinness Foreign Extra Stout, with its bitter notes, elevates the taste even more.

Have a delicious, romantic, and responsible Valentine’s Day!