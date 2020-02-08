What could be better than Guinness and chocolate on Valentine's Day?

If you're planning a romantic dinner with that special someone on St. Valentine's Day, treat them to this delicious yet easy dessert recipe.

What could be better than a romantic Valentine's dinner followed by a delicious Guinness chocolate pudding? This is the perfect quick, simple and luscious dessert.

This recipe makes eight portions, but I'm sure there'll be very little left over!

Ingredients:

8 large egg yolks

1-cup sugar



Draught One 14.9-ounce can Guinness

3 cups heavy cream

7 ounces high-quality bittersweet (70 to 72% cacao) chocolate, finely chopped

Special equipment:

Six 8-ounce old-fashioned glasses

Method:

In a large mixing bowl whisk together the egg yokes and sugar. Open a can of chilled Guinness from the refrigerator and slowly pour into a 4-cup measuring jug, pouring down the side of the cup to reduce foaming. Pour half of Guinness (about 7/8 cup) into a heavy-bottomed 3-quart saucepan.

Add 2 1/4 cups of cream and whisk to combine. Set over medium heat and heat, whisking occasionally, until bubbles just begin to form at the edges. Remove from heat, add the chocolate, and whisk until smooth.

Slowly add the heated chocolate to the eggs/sugar mixture, whisking constantly to prevent curdling. Return mixture to the saucepan and set over moderately low heat.

Cook, whisking constantly until mixture thickens and coats back of the spoon, about 15 minutes. (The pudding will look separated.)

Pour into a blender and blend on high for 1 minute. Divide the pudding among the six old-fashioned glasses, leaving at least 1 inch of space at the top of each. Cover with a plastic wrap and refrigerate until chilled and set.

Meanwhile, pour the remaining Guinness into a small saucepan and bring to boil over medium heat. Reduce heat to moderately low and simmer, uncovered, until reduced to 1 tablespoon, about 20 minutes. Pour syrup into small bowl and let cool.

Beat remaining cream until soft peaks form. Add Guinness syrup and beat until combined. Divide cream among 6 glasses of pudding, serve and enjoy your romantic evening in.

* Originally published in 2011.



What's your favorite Valentine's Day recipe? Share with us in the comments!