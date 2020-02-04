Simple, fast and you can find all the ingredients in your local corner shop... You're welcome! Here's the perfect quick dessert for St. Valentine's Day.

This is the perfect dessert to make for your love on Valentine’s Day.

It's simple, fast and you can find the ingredients anywhere – but it will still make a big impression!

Read more: Guinness chocolate pudding recipe

Chocolate molten lava cake recipe

Serves 4

Prep: 6 min

Cook: 25 min

Clean: 6 min

Ingredients:

8 ounces semisweet chocolate (I use Ghirardelli)

3/4 cup unsalted butter

3 eggs

3 egg yolks

1/2 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups powdered sugar

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

Equipment:

4 6oz ramekins or soufflé dishes

Method:

Preheat oven to 425°F.

Butter 4 6oz soufflé dishes. In a saucepan, over a low heat, stir chocolate and butter together until melted and there are no lumps. Set aside and let cool slightly.

In a glass bowl, whisk eggs, egg yolks, vanilla, powdered sugar until well combined. Now add the flour and mix well. Transfer batter to prepared baking dishes equally.

Bake cakes until batter has risen and the top edges are brown. This will take about 15 minutes. Remove from oven and run a knife around the edges to loosen from the dish.

Now, this is the tricky part - holding a towel in one hand, place the dessert plate on top of the ramekin with the other hand and flip over quickly to remove the soufflé dish. Repeat.

Dust with some extra powdered sugar and serve with some fresh raspberries and vanilla ice cream.

Need some St. Valentine's inspiration? Check out all IrishCentral's St. Valentine's Day stories here.

* Originally published in 2016.