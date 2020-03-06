Here are some fun and strange facts about the Irish and Ireland.

St. Patrick's Day is finally upon us and to celebrate, here are some fun facts about Ireland and the Irish! How much of this Irish trivia did you know?

The average height of an Irish man is 5' 8".

The average height of Irish women is 5'5".

90% of Irish nationals are Catholic, but only 30% ever attend church.

The Irish report the lowest annual number of UFO sightings in Europe.

73% of Americans are unable to locate Ireland on a map bereft of country names.

Only 9% of the Irish population are natural redheads.

May is generally the driest month of the year in Ireland.

RTE's "The Late Late Show" is the world's second-longest-running talk show.

57% of Irish people wear glasses or contact lenses.

Cats now outnumber dogs by two to one as Ireland's most popular pet.

Dublin boasts one pub for every 100 head of population.

Irish marriages last an average of 13 years.

A song only needs to sell 5,000 copies to top the Irish music charts.

A book only needs to sell 3,000 copies to top the Irish bestseller list.

The Canary Islands is the most popular sunshine holiday destination with retired Irish citizens.

The River Shannon is the longest river in Ireland or Britain.

* Originally published in January 2014.