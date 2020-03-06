Here are some fun and strange facts about the Irish and Ireland.

St. Patrick's Day is finally upon us and to celebrate, here are some fun facts about Ireland and the Irish.

How much of this Irish trivia did you know?

The average height of Irish men is 5' 8".

The average height of Irish women is 5'5".

90% of Irish nationals are Catholic, but only 30% ever attend church.

The Irish report the lowest annual number of UFO sightings in Europe.

70% of married Irish women would consider having an affair while on a foreign holiday without their spouse or children.

90% of all Irish men would do the same.

73% of Americans are unable to locate Ireland on a map bereft of country names.

Raymond O'Brien was the shortest person in Irish history at one foot eleven inches tall

Only 9% of the Irish population are natural redheads.

May is generally the driest month of the year in Ireland.

RTE's "The Late Late Show" is the world's second-longest-running talk show.

57% of Irish people wear glasses or contact lenses.

Cats now outnumber dogs by two to one as Ireland's most popular pet.

Dublin boasts one pub for every 100 head of population.

Irish marriages last an average of 13 years.

A song only needs to sell 5,000 copies to top the Irish music charts.

A book only needs to sell 3,000 copies to top the Irish bestseller list.

The Canary Islands are the most popular sunshine holiday destination with retired Irish citizens.

The River Shannon is the longest river in Ireland or Britain.

* Originally published in January 2014.

What fun facts do you know about Ireland and the Irish? Share in the comments!