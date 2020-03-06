Here are some fun and strange facts about the Irish and Ireland.

St. Patrick's Day is finally upon us and to celebrate, here are some fun facts about Ireland and the Irish.

How much of this Irish trivia did you know? 

The average height of Irish men is 5' 8".

Irish Farmer's Mr January, Michael Cronin, from County Cork.
The average height of Irish women is 5'5".

Nowhere near the world's tallest man Robert Pershing Wadlow, the average Irish man is 5' 8", while the average Irish woman is 5'5" tall.
90% of Irish nationals are Catholic, but only 30% ever attend church.

The majority of Irish are Catholic, but only 30% commit to attending the church.
The Irish report the lowest annual number of UFO sightings in Europe.

The annual number of UFO sightings reported in Ireland is the lowest in Europe.
70% of married Irish women would consider having an affair while on a foreign holiday without their spouse or children.

70% of married Irish women are open to the idea of having an affair while on a foreign holiday without their families.
90% of all Irish men would do the same.

90% of all Irish men would consider having an affair while on holiday.
73% of Americans are unable to locate Ireland on a map bereft of country names.

Finding Ireland on a map without country names is a major challenge for 73% of Americans.
Raymond O'Brien was the shortest person in Irish history at one foot eleven inches tall

The shortest person in Irish history, Raymond O'Brien.
Only 9% of the Irish population are natural redheads.

Natural red hair is quite rare - only nine percent of Irish have it.
May is generally the driest month of the year in Ireland.

It doesn't always rain in Ireland - May is generally the driest month.
RTE's "The Late Late Show" is the world's second-longest-running talk show.

"The Late Late Show", one of world's longest running talk shows, debuted in 1962.
57% of Irish people wear glasses or contact lenses.

57% of the Irish population wear glasses or contact lenses.
Cats now outnumber dogs by two to one as Ireland's most popular pet.

Cats reign supreme - they outnumber dogs by two to one as Ireland's most popular pet.
Dublin boasts one pub for every 100 head of population.

There's a pub for every 100 head of population in Dublin.
Irish marriages last an average of 13 years.

Irish marriages last an average of 13 years.
A song only needs to sell 5,000 copies to top the Irish music charts.

Selling 5,000 copies of a song will land you in the top of the Irish music charts.
A book only needs to sell 3,000 copies to top the Irish bestseller list.

To top the Irish bestseller list, a book needs to sell 3,000 copies.
The Canary Islands are the most popular sunshine holiday destination with retired Irish citizens.

Retired Irish citizens love to spend their holidays in the Canary Islands.

The River Shannon is the longest river in Ireland or Britain.

The River Shannon, the longest Irish river, is 360 km (224 miles).
* Originally published in January 2014.

What fun facts do you know about Ireland and the Irish? Share in the comments!

