Planning a St. Patrick's Day trip to Ireland? You'll want to take heed of this expert advice first!

In Ireland, you are sure to receive céad míle fáilte, a hundred thousand welcomes.

As you soak up all that Ireland has to offer, keep these handy tips in mind to make the most out of your St. Patrick's Day visit.

1. Don’t put on a fake Irish accent, nothing annoys people more in Ireland. Just imagine if you were in Texas and an Irish visitor kept imitating your drawl. Yes, it does get annoying.

2. Do make a special effort to tip the waitstaff. Tipping is far less common in Ireland but it is deeply appreciated.

3. Do not order corn beef and cabbage! Instead, opt for bacon and cabbage, a traditional Irish meal that remains a favorite across the country today.

4. Don’t insist on singing "Danny Boy." The locals have heard it badly sung for generations.

5. Do not try a few Riverdance high kicks in a bar, the floors can be very slippy and these moves are best left to the professionals.

6. Don’t kiss the Blarney Stone this year. Covid memories are far too recent and you don’t want Blarney covid.

7. Don’t drive unless you have to. Irish drivers are right on your tail and these roads are narrow.

8. Do ask for directions, even if you are not lost. The charming answers ("I wouldn’t start from here" -- "See that church on the right, ignore that”) are just too crazy to pass up.

9. Do treat yourself to at least one hearty Irish breakfast, AKA a heart attack on a plate: rashers eggs bacon, black and white pudding sausage, fried bread. Wash it all down with a fresh pint of Guinness.

10. Do complain about the weather, everyone else does and it’s a great conversation starter.

