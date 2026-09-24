Killary Fjord, the 16km stretch of water that cuts inland through the heart of Connemara, has been named one of the 25 most inspiring travel experiences in the world for the year ahead. Lonely Planet called Ireland's only fjord a strong contender for the most beautiful place in the country, singling out its towering mountain scenery, its slower pace of life and the quiet that draws visitors to this corner of the Wild Atlantic Way.

Killary Fjord in County Galway has been recognized in Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2027 list, which highlights 25 of the world's most inspiring travel experiences for the year ahead. Lonely Planet has selected Killary Fjord as one of its must-have experiences for travelers seeking meaningful, immersive, and unforgettable journeys

The globally renowned travel authority has praised Killary Fjord for its breathtaking scenery, tranquil atmosphere, and exceptional outdoor experiences. Located on Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way, the Galway attraction joins a prestigious list of experiences from around the world, including Scotland's St Cuthbert's Way, France's Route Napoléon, India's Darjeeling Himalayan Railway and expedition cruises in the Galápagos Islands, underscoring Ireland's enduring appeal to international travelers.

Facing out onto the Atlantic Ocean, Killary Harbour is in the heart of Connemara

In its announcement, Lonely Planet described Killary Fjord as "a strong contender for the most breathtaking, achingly beautiful place in the country", highlighting the dramatic 16km fjord that stretches inland towards the village of Leenaun through the heart of Connemara. Lonely Planet also praised the area's spectacular mountain scenery, slower pace of life, and sense of tranquility that allows visitors to immerse themselves in one of Ireland's most beautiful landscapes.

Killary Fjord offers visitors an extraordinary combination of natural beauty, outdoor adventure, and authentic local experiences. Nestled between Counties Galway and Mayo along the Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland's only fjord is framed by steep mountain slopes, changing colors with the seasons, from vibrant greens in summer to rich auburn tones in autumn and winter.

The picturesque village of Leenaun sits at its head, surrounded by some of the region's most striking peaks, including Mweelrea, the Maamturks, and the Devil's Mother mountain range. The fjord also provides an ideal base from which to explore some of Connemara's best-known attractions, including Kylemore Abbey, Connemara National Park, and the popular Diamond Hill walking trail, all located within easy reach.

The fjord is a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts. Visitors can cruise its waters with Boat Tours, passing mussel farms while learning about the area's unique geography, history and wildlife, including the possibility of spotting dolphins along the way. At Killary Adventure Centre, travellers can experience the fjord from the water by kayak or stand-up paddleboard, or enjoy activities including coasteering, archery, gorge walking and high-ropes challenges in the surrounding Connemara landscape.

Welcoming the recognition, Mícheál Ó Cionna of Killary Fjord Boat Tours said:

"We are absolutely delighted to see Killary Fjord recognized by Lonely Planet as one of the world's best places to visit in 2027. Every day, we have the privilege of sharing Ireland's only fjord and the surrounding Connemara landscape with visitors from around the world. Guests are always struck by the area's natural beauty, heritage and sense of tranquillity, and this accolade highlights exactly what makes Killary and Connemara so special. It is a proud moment for the entire local tourism community."

The wider region is equally rich in experiences. Visitors can explore nearby Aasleagh Falls, the beaches of Glassilaun and Silver Strand, the colorful towns of Clifden and Roundstone, and the village of Letterfrack, gateway to Connemara National Park. Food lovers can sample the region's famous Killary mussels, celebrated by Lonely Planet as an essential part of any visit to West Connemara and best enjoyed with a pint of Guinness, while local seafood producers, traditional music sessions and authentic Gaeltacht culture offer visitors a deeper connection to the area's heritage and way of life. The annual Connemara Mountain Walking Festival also showcases the area's spectacular terrain through guided walking experiences led by local experts.

Among Lonely Planet's standout recommendations is the renowned Famine Walk, an evocative trail that follows the shores of the fjord through one of Connemara's most dramatic landscapes. The route passes grazing sheep, remote mountain scenery, and the haunting remains of a 19th-century village, offering visitors a powerful connection to both the region's natural beauty and its rich history.