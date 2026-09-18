Several of Ireland's Office of Public Works (OPW) Heritage Ireland sites will be illuminated in blue on Wednesday, September 23, to mark International Day of Sign Languages.

The day falls in the middle of the International Week of Deaf People, which runs this year from September 21 through September 27 and will see a number of events taking place across Ireland.

On Wednesday, Irish locations including Kilkenny Castle, Rock of Cashel, Casino Marino, Derrynane House, and Water Tower at Farmleigh Estate will be lighting up blue to mark the International Day of Sign Languages

Other locations that will light up blue on Wednesday include Collins Barracks; Department of Education, Marlborough St; The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Kildare St; the National Concert Hall; the National Museum; the National Library; the Phoenix Column; Phoenix Park; and the Wolfe Tone Monument, St Stephen's Green.

The initiative has been organised in support of the campaign led by the Irish Deaf Society, which is encouraging communities and organisations to share images of participating landmarks illuminated in blue during International Week of Deaf People.

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The OPW says the illumination of the Irish heritage sites builds on its ongoing work to make Ireland’s built heritage more accessible and inclusive for Deaf visitors.

Over recent years, the OPW has developed a programme of Irish Sign Language-interpreted tours at heritage sites across the country, providing Deaf visitors with the opportunity to experience Ireland’s history and heritage through ISL, with tours led by experienced guides and supported by ISL interpreters.

More than 20 heritage sites have participated in the ISL tour programme this year, including Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Annes Grove Gardens, Ormond Castle, Scattery Island Monastic Site and Visitor Centre, and Doneraile Estate.

The programme has also been supported by the creation of promotional videos in Irish Sign Language, produced by the OPW in partnership with the Irish Deaf Society. The videos provide Deaf audiences with direct access to information about the tours and help raise awareness of the accessible visitor experiences available at OPW heritage sites.

Speaking about the programme, Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Kevin “Boxer” Moran TD, said: “We are delighted to support International Week of Deaf People by lighting some of our heritage sites in blue and to continue our work to make Ireland’s heritage more accessible and inclusive.

"Our Irish Sign Language tours provide Deaf visitors with the opportunity to engage directly with our shared heritage, and we are committed to expanding accessible experiences at OPW heritage sites nationwide over the next year.”

Elaine Grehan, Advocacy Manager with the Irish Deaf Society, added: “Seeing landmarks and public buildings across Ireland light up blue sends a powerful and visible message of support for Deaf people, Irish Sign Language and Deaf culture.

"International Week of Deaf People is an opportunity to celebrate our language, our community and our human rights, and we are delighted to see the OPW and so many well-known sites taking part this year.

"We hope people across Ireland will see the blue lights, learn more about Irish Sign Language and Deaf culture, and join us in recognising and celebrating the contribution and rights of Deaf people.”

For information on upcoming Irish Sign Language tours and visitor experiences, visit HeritageIreland.ie or IrishDeafSociety.ie.