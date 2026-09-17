Approximately 5,600 people will be granted Irish citizenship in Dublin this week, Ireland's Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration announced on Thursday, September 17.

More than 6,000 candidates from 138 countries and nearly every county in Ireland were invited to the six Irish citizenship ceremonies being hosted at the Convention Centre Dublin on Thursday and Friday.

Serving as the Presiding Officer, Judge Paddy McMahon will administer the Declaration of Fidelity to the Irish Nation and Loyalty to the State and confer Irish citizenship upon the attendees. Applicants cannot become an Irish citizen until taking the oath.

The declaration reads: “I, [applicant's name], having applied to the Minister for Justice for a certificate of naturalisation, hereby solemnly declare my fidelity to the Irish nation and my loyalty to the State.

"I undertake to faithfully observe the laws of the State and to respect its democratic values.“

The new Irish citizens will receive their certificate of naturalisation by registered post in the weeks following the ceremony.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Ireland's Minister for Justice Jim O'Callaghan will attend the ceremonies on Friday, while Minister of State with responsibility for Migration, Colm Brophy, and Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation, Frank Feighan, will attend ceremonies on Thursday and Friday.

Ireland's Minister Jim O'Callaghan described the ceremonies as "a significant milestone for every person receiving Irish citizenship."

He said: "Citizenship is among the most important legal statuses the State can confer, reflecting not only a connection to Ireland but also a commitment to participating in the life of our country.

“I want to welcome our newest citizens and to recognise the contribution they have already made to Irish society. From today, they will help shape Ireland's future as full and equal participants in our democracy."

Minister of State Brophy added: "Citizenship ceremonies are a celebration of belonging, community and participation.

"The people receiving citizenship today have chosen to build their lives in Ireland, to become part of our communities and to contribute to our society in countless ways.

“Their experiences, talents and perspectives have enriched our country, and I am delighted to welcome them as Irish citizens.

“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in their relationship with Ireland."

Minister of State Feighan added: "I am delighted to share in what is a very special day for so many people.

"As a Minister in the Department of Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation, I am very aware of the immense contribution new citizens make to the delivery of many critical projects across the State.

"I am delighted that so many people have chosen to make Ireland their home."

This week's Irish citizenship ceremonies in Dublin come just over a week after the Irish Government approved priority drafting of legislation aimed at overhauling the Irish citizenship process. Under the proposals, immigrants seeking to become Irish citizens would face a longer residency requirement, mandatory language testing, and a new civics exam.

Irish citizenship ceremonies

Ireland introduced citizenship ceremonies in 2011 "to mark the granting of citizenship in a dignified and solemn manner."

A total of 227 Irish citizenship ceremonies have been held since their introduction, with people from more than 180 countries receiving certificates of naturalisation. Since 2011, approximately 236,000 people, including minors, have received Irish citizenship.

Irish citizenship ceremonies are held periodically throughout the year. The previous round was hosted over two days in June at the INEC Killarney in Co Kerry, where 4,797 candidates became Irish citizens.