Irish radio station Classic Hits Radio says it has removed music by Ed Sheeran from its playlist for the foreseeable future.

In a statement on Thursday, September 17, Classic Hits Radio said its decision "follows the recent controversy surrounding the removal of Macklemore from the remaining dates of Ed Sheeran’s US tour and the subsequent decision by a number of supporting artists, including Irish singer-songwriter Aaron Rowe and Irish band Beoga, to withdraw from the tour."

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Dave Kelly, Group Programme Director at Bay Broadcasting, which operates Classic Hits Radio, said on Thursday: “Radio has always been about more than the music we play. It is about the communities we serve, listening to our audience and recognising the conversations that matter to them.

“We have listened carefully to the reaction from our listeners over recent days. We also respect the decision taken by Irish artists Aaron Rowe and Beoga to step away from the tour on an issue about which they clearly feel very strongly.

“Our decision to remove Ed Sheeran’s music from the Classic Hits Radio playlist has been carefully considered. It is not intended as a personal judgement on Ed Sheeran, and we acknowledge his own explanation of the circumstances surrounding recent events.

“As an independent Irish-owned radio station, however, we believe it is important to listen to our audience and to stand alongside Irish artists who have made what is undoubtedly a significant professional decision based on their own convictions.

“Ultimately, our position is a simple one. We believe in peace, humanity and respect, and in the right of people and artists to express and act upon their sincerely held views.

"In light of the strength of feeling expressed by our listeners and the decisions taken by Irish artists involved in the tour, we believe removing Ed Sheeran’s music from our playlist is the appropriate decision for Classic Hits Radio at this time.”

According to Bay Broadcasting, Classic Hits Radio, Ireland's only multi-city radio station, broadcasts to more than 2.3 million adults across Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway, Kildare, Meath, Wicklow and Clare.

Read more The Ed Sheeran controversy unpacked as Irish acts pull out in solidarity with Macklemore

Ed Sheeran / Macklemore controversy

The controversy kicked off during Sheeran's tour stop at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on September 4. Sheeran, who is English, and Macklemore, who is American, both regularly tout their Irish roots.

On stage opening for Sheeran, Macklemore told the audience: "One of the reasons why I wanted to come on this tour was because I wanted to stand up here on stages and stadiums across America and say two words that are very near and dear to my heart: Free Palestine."

Met with applause, Macklemore reiterated: "I said, Free Palestine!"

He continued: "I want those words to be loud and clear. So the people from Gaza, all the way to the occupied West Bank, know that we have not forgotten them."

Prefacing his next song "Hind's Hall," Macklemore told the crowd it was inspired by the Columbia University students who led an encampment.

He continued: "To all of my Jewish brothers and sisters: Criticism of Israel, criticism of apartheid, being against genocide in no way is a criticism of you. My message is for peace, love for all human beings to be treated with dignity, respect, and equality.

"So I say: Free Palestine. I say: Free Lebanon. I say: Free Cuba. I say: Free Congo, free Sudan, free all people in America living in fear over this terrorist organization ICE.

"None of us will be free until we are all free."

Macklemore, who has long expressed his desire for a free Palestine, shared a similar message when performing in Dublin last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEN (@macklemore)

Macklemore's on-stage speech in New Jersey was met with criticism from the Israeli-American Council, StopAntisemitism, and the Combat Antisemitism Movement, with some urging Sheeran to drop Macklemore from the tour.

Sheeran did not immediately offer public comment on the controversy.

However, on September 14, Macklemore issued a statement announcing that "Ed Sheeran and his team have made the decision to remove me from the Loop Tour."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEN (@macklemore)

While Sheeran initially garnered praise from some groups for featuring the loudly pro-Palestinian Macklemore, the mood, especially in Ireland, swiftly shifted against the Grammy winner after Macklemore was dropped.

In his own statement the day after Macklemore's, Sheeran said in part that he is "appalled by the conflict in Israel and Palestine."

He said that Macklemore asked to join his tour last year, which he agreed to as he "respects him as an artist." Sheeran says his openers can play a setlist of their choosing.

Sheeran went on to say: "After Macklemore's performances at my New Jersey shows, venues on my upcoming tour dates communicated that they would pull the shows if he was still supporting.

"I was informed that this stance was based on how Macklemore conveyed part of his message, rather than on everything that was said."

Sheeran said he spoke with the venues, promoters, activists on both sides, as well as Robert Kraft, the billionaire owner of Gilette Stadium in Boston, but that "the venue's and promoter's decision was final."

Sheeran insists that Macklemore coming off the tour was "the promoter's decision" and not his.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

In the wake of Macklemore being removed from the tour and Sheeran's subsequent statement, all of Sheeran's openers, including Irish acts Beoga and Aaron Rowe, Irish American musician Finneas, and Lukas Graham - announced they too would be exiting the tour.

Irish group BIIRD, whose last appearance on Sheeran's tour was during the concert at MetLife, said they stand behind everyhthing Macklemore said. Irish group Amble, who featured as an opener earlier in Sheeran's tour, said: "We cannot drop out of a tour we are no longer a part of ... We stand with the Palestinian people. Free Palestine.”