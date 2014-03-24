Macklemore and Ryan Lewis gave their fans a treat last week releasing the 2009 song “Irish Celebration”’ to iTunes, for free, for St. Patrick’s Day.

On his site, he announced, “In honor of St. Patricks Day we decided to resurrect our song “Irish Celebration” from the vaults and give it to the people….. FOR FREE!!!”

He tweeted:

IRISH CELEBRATION is up on iTunes now.. https://t.co/T068We21K7 — Macklemore (@macklemore) March 23, 2014

Here’s the music video for "Irish Celebration" by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis:

Proud Irish American Macklemore, along with Ryan Lewis, skyrocketed up the charts with their charity shopping ode “Thrift Shop.” The unsigned duo, who are doing everything by themselves with some background management help, have continued to climb.

Speaking to Nerdist, Macklemore said that while it’s hard work, their success drives them to continue.

He said, “It’s what you always hope for when it comes to picking the independent path, and it’s cool to see that that’s been a focal point. It’s not just “Thrift Shop,” it’s this kind of do-it-yourself attitude that’s in the midst of this....song.

“That these two dudes turned down the record labels, that the music industry is changing and it's evolving.”

“Thrift Shop” made it to the Billboard Top 100 Chart but, even more tellingly, the tune has over 272 million views on YouTube. The song made Billboard history, becoming the only rap song to spend 12 weeks at the top of the chart. As if that wasn’t enough, last week Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’ “Can’t Hold Us” replaced “Thrift Shop” at the Billboard top spot.

Macklemore spoke to Rolling Stone about his success. He said, “We've been able to make music that resonates with people on a personal level, as well as having a work ethic – Ryan and I work 70-80 hours a week, and we don't stop.

“That, and the fact that we have fans that believe in our dedication and the art we're making, that's the reason we're at where we're at."