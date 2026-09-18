New York's The Prodigals have officially earned their place in the Guinness Book of World Records as the title holders for the longest annual residency by a band. The Celtic punk legends have called Paddy Reilly's Music Bar on Second Avenue home for 29 consecutive years, dating back to their first performance on St. Patrick's Day in 1997.

The band recently celebrated their historic certification with a special Half-Way to St. Patrick's Day performance on Friday, September 18th at Paddy Reilly's, the venue that has been their base for more than 1,500 performances. The evening brought together longtime fans, former band members, and special guests from New York's vibrant Irish music community to honor this remarkable milestone.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

"NYC's hardest-working band, The Prodigals, a long-running Celtic punk band, have maintained a weekly residency at Paddy Reilly's for 29 years," the New York Post reported. The Village Voice has praised them as "the best Irish trad-rock band and New York's jig-punk answer to the Pogues."

The Prodigals have built their reputation on a distinctive sound that combines authentic Irish traditional melodic roots with eclectic world rhythms infused with New York energy. The band has released ten albums, with their most recent coming in 2022. They have headlined major venues across the United States and Ireland, including Madison Square Garden, Lincoln Center, and The Guinness Fleadh.

What makes The Prodigals' achievement particularly remarkable is their unwavering commitment to their weekly Paddy Reilly's residency despite their national and international success. Many bands would have abandoned their home base to pursue touring opportunities, yet The Prodigals have remained loyal to the Second Avenue venue and its dedicated fan base.

The Friday night celebration will feature opening performances from former band members, including musicians who had played with The Prodigals during their early years. The main event will kick off at 10pm with the full band launching into their signature high-energy Irish reels and rock that have become their trademark over nearly three decades.