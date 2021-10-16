A community in a small Galway village is raffling off a dream holiday for four people in the heart of the Gaeltacht to raise funds for a new local park.

The small Connemara village of Leenane is pulling together to raise funds for a new local community park and is offering a week's holiday in Connemara as a lucrative prize in its upcoming raffle on November 13.

The winning entrant will receive a once-in-a-lifetime holiday in Connemara for a family of four, including a week-long stay at a self-catering house.

The lucky winner will also receive a meal a day in some of the area's most popular eateries, including Renvyle House Hotel, Lough Inagh Lodge, and Paddy Coyne's pub.

The Leenane community has also included daily activities in the prize, ranging from a lobster fishing boat trip at Ballynahinch Castle to a day trip to Inishbofin Island.

The winning family of four will also receive free bike hire for the entire week, a trip to the Killary Sheep Farm, a trip to Kylemore Abbey, kayaking on Killary Fjord, a round of golf at Connemara Golf Links, and many more activities.

The prize represents the perfect trip to Connemara and an ideal opportunity to witness all that the scenic area has to offer.

Siobhan Bennett, who is donating the holiday cottage for the week, said in a statement that the prize was an opportunity for a family of four to win a well-deserved break after more than 18 difficult months of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It has been a tough couple of years for everyone and we wanted to offer a prize that would be a once in a lifetime trip," Bennett said in a statement.

"We all go on family trips and you have a couple of treat days where you get to have a special dinner out or enjoy an activity, but we wanted every day of this holiday to be a treat day. They won’t need to worry about paying as it's all included for a family of four."

Tickets for the raffle are on sale at €20 each or €50 for three tickets, while only 3,000 tickets are available.

Click here to buy tickets before the draw on November 13.