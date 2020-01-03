Galway City in the west of Ireland was named a top foodie destination for 2020 by BBC Good Food.

Of Galway City, BBC Good Food writes: “Billed as Ireland’s largest-ever cultural programme, Galway as a 2020 European Capital of Culture packs in an estimated 1,900 arts and culture events.

"As a shining star in the country’s ever-expanding culinary firmament, food will play a major part; in 2018, Co Galway was awarded Ireland’s first European Region of Gastronomy in recognition of its blossoming culinary credentials.

“So, while you’re feasting on this year’s stellar arts programme, save space for treats harvested from the epic landscapes surrounding Galway, a city at the heart of Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way, from heather-grazed lamb to shellfish freshly-plucked from the coast and 52 adjacent islands, to the refined dishes of Michelin-starred Aniar, and hearty Irish breakfasts at The Quay House, Good Hotel Guide’s Irish B&B of the year 2019, set in a 19th-century harbourmaster’s home.”

Galway City beat out Lyon, France; Los Cabos, Mexico; The Netherlands; Malta; Marrakesh, Morocco; Tel Aviv, Israel; Scotland; Porto; and Cádiz, Spain to be named the top foodie destination for 2020.

BBC Good Food also makes note of the unique Irish food visitors simply have to sample during their travels: soda bread, shellfish, Irish stew, colcannon and champ, boxty, boiled bacon and cabbage, smoked salmon, black and white pudding, coddle, and barmbrack.

We're getting hungry just thinking about it!

