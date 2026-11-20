The Irish Echo will host a forum on constitutional change in Ireland at the US Capitol on Wednesday, December 2, with three members of Congress among the confirmed speakers. The event, titled "Irish America, Congress and Constitutional Change in Ireland," will run from 11:30 am to 2 pm.

The forum will launch a campaign for Congress to pass a resolution supporting the peaceful reunification of Ireland, as provided for in the Good Friday Agreement of 1998.

The discussion will explore the potential for such a resolution and the part Irish America might play in building support for it.

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Congressman Richie Neal, joint chairman of the Congressional Friends of Ireland Caucus, will open the forum. The newly returned Congressman is also sponsoring the use of the Congressional meeting room on the Capitol campus.

Congressman Tim Kennedy of Buffalo, New York, and Congressman Jonathan Jackson of Chicago, son of the civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson, are also confirmed to speak. Congressman Mike Lawler, a New York Republican, has been invited.

Rev. Karen Sethuraman, a Baptist minister and a board member of Ireland's Future, is flying in from Belfast for the event.

Professor Brendan O'Leary of the University of Pennsylvania and Queen's University Belfast, a constitutional expert, will also address the forum.

Terry O'Sullivan, president emeritus of LIUNA, and Maura Drumm of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters will bring an Irish labor perspective to the discussion.

Stella O'Leary, founder of Irish American Democrats, and John Feehery of EFB Advocacy, a former Trump appointee to the International Fund for Ireland, are also on the program.

Others listed on the program include publisher Máirtín Ó Muilleoir, Irish Echo CEO Connla McCann, Bernard McGuire Jr., managing director of 57 Stars, and Sean Pender, national president of the AOH in New Jersey.

New York podcaster Sophie Colgan of SC Communications LLC will chair the discussion.

The forum will take place in a Congressional meeting room on the Capitol campus in Washington, DC. Admission is free, although places must be booked in advance via the Irish Echo's Capitol Hill Forum event page, which also carries the full program.

The Irish Echo has billed the forum as a chance for everyone who believes Irish unity is achievable to ask how America might support that objective.

For more information, visit the IrishEcho.com.