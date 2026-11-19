Daithi O'Corrain, also known as David Curran, has been indicted by federal authorities in New York, accused of breaking into and destroying a US aircraft that was parked at Shannon Airport in Co Clare earlier this year.

The 48-year-old Irish national has been charged in the US with one count of destruction of government property, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

O'Corrain is already facing charges in Ireland relating to the April 2026 incident. According to the Irish Examiner, O'Corrain, who has an address at Blarney Street in Co Cork, has appeared before Ennis District Court a number of times, most recently on November 4. He has been remanded on continuing bail and is due to appear before Ennis District Court on January 13.

According to the Associated Press, O’Corrain isn’t in US custody, and his arraignment on the US charge hasn’t been scheduled.

An online fundraiser launched in Ireland in April says O'Corrain "carried out an inspiring act of direct action" at Shannon Airport "to resist the unwanted presence of the US Military in Ireland in the face of their illegal war & support of Israel's genocide."

Footage of the incident at Shannon Airport circulated on social media in April:

U.S air force plane being hammered in @ShannonAirport this lunchtime. pic.twitter.com/VD1OHylB1z — Páddafi 🟩 (@paddafi) April 11, 2026

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According to the allegations in the indictment filed in the Southern District of New York, O'Corrain breached the security perimeter of Shannon Airport, which "serves as a major transatlantic hub for U.S. military troops and equipment," on or about the morning of April 11, 2026.

O'Corrain allegedly traversed the airport to the vicinity of the US military aircraft, a US Air National Guard C-130 Hercules (C-130H) that was parked on the taxiway and en route to another country on a US military assignment.

O'Corrain gained entry to the aircraft by breaking the locking mechanism on its rear crew door. He allegedly barricaded himself inside using an assortment of supplies and tools he had brought with him.

O'Corrain is alleged to have inflicted "severe damage" to the interior of the aircraft by, among other things, cutting wire bundles and hydraulic lines within the aircraft, crimping a liquid oxygen line within the aircraft, destroying every gauge in the aircraft cockpit, and puncturing the aircraft’s air ducts.

O'Corrain also brought multiple capsules of gallium - a highly corrosive metal that is a liquid at room temperature, and which eats through aluminum in minutes and causes long-term corrosion to steel - onto the aircraft, which is constructed substantially of aluminum.

Several hours after O'Corrain first entered Shannon Airport, the aircraft’s flight crew returned to the aircraft to depart for their next destination, observed O'Corrain through a cockpit window, and notified Shannon Airport security.

Members of the crew then observed O'Corrain escape out of a hatch in the aircraft’s roof and inflict substantial additional damage to the aircraft’s exterior, including by striking the exterior of the aircraft with an axe, and pouring unknown substances and placing objects, including ball bearings, into the aircraft’s fuel tanks.

According to the indictment, the damage allegedly inflicted by O'Corrain rendered the aircraft "inoperable," and due to the extent of the damage, the $60 million US Military aircraft will not return to active flight status.

Irish law enforcement authorities arrived at the scene shortly thereafter and apprehended O'Corrain, the indictment notes.

The indictment further notes that O'Corrain's alleged attack "followed a series of similar, though less serious, incidents carried out by others at Shannon Airport over the preceding year."

Read more Pro-Palestinian activists charged after trying to inspect plane at Shannon Airport

"Deliberate, planned attack"

O'Corrain's US indictment was announced by US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Jamie McDonald and Assistant Director in Charge of the New York Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) James C. Barnacle, Jr. on Tuesday, November 17.

“These charges send a clear and powerful message that attacks on US military assets—and thus our national security—will not be tolerated,” said McDonald.

“As alleged in the indictment, the defendant destroyed a valuable US military aircraft abroad and, in the process, posed a significant threat to others, including US service members, nearby.

"This indictment holds the defendant accountable for his serious crime and serves as a warning to others, wherever they may be, considering similar criminal activity.”

Barnacle, Jr. said: “As alleged, Daithi O'Corrain carried out a deliberate, planned attack against a US military aircraft, causing tens of millions of dollars in damage and jeopardizing critical military operations.

“This was not an act of spontaneous vandalism. The defendant allegedly spent months researching the aircraft, acquiring tools and materials, and preparing to maximize the destruction he could inflict.

"The FBI and our law enforcement partners will continue to pursue anyone who targets US military assets, regardless of where those attacks occur.”

McDonald praised the efforts of the FBI’s New York Joint Terrorism Task Force, which consists of investigators and analysts from the FBI, the New York City Police Department, and over 50 other federal, state, and local agencies, as well as the FBI’s Law Enforcement Attaché Office in London.

He also praised the assistance provided by the Department of Justice’s National Security Division, Counterterrorism Section; the Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs; the United States Air Force’s Office of Special Investigations; the Missouri Air National Guard; and the Government of Ireland.

The prosecution is being handled by the National Security and International Narcotics Unit of the US Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York. Assistant US Attorneys Jonathan L. Bodansky and Adam Z. Margulies are in charge of the prosecution.

The charges contained in the indictment are accusations; O'Corrain is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.