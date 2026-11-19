Eleven women have been killed in Ireland so far this year, up 57 percent on 2025, and Killiney campaigner Alison McNamara has decided the answer is to get on her bike. Next March, she will ride several hundred kilometers through Dublin, Louth, Kilkenny and Wexford with her golden retriever Oaty strapped into a carrier, retracing the Leinster roads where women disappeared without a trace in the 1980s and 1990s.

Alison McNamara from Killiney in Dublin said the memorial trek is one of several events she is organizing to raise awareness of gender violence. This includes an afternoon fundraising concert starring Rebecca Storm and the Sea of Change Choir in the RDS Concert Hall next Wednesday afternoon to mark the UN International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

The women’s rights campaigner said she will do the trek with her golden retriever dog Oaty in a dog carrier attached to her bike and with support from friends as they travel several hundred kilometers through parts of Dublin, Louth, Kilkenny and Wexford.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

She felt the need to organize the trek in addition to next week’s concert due to an increase in femicides in Ireland (now up to 289 since 1996) and to remember the high-profile disappearances of Irish women in the 1980s and 1990s in an area nicknamed the ‘Vanishing Triangle.’

“Something has to happen. Enough is Enough,” said Alison, who runs the Opportunities for Women organization.

Many women don’t feel safe, and it is not right. I am doing what I can to raise awareness, and with the concert on November 25th, we hope to raise money for Safe Ireland, which does incredible work for women impacted by violence.

“Many women are forgotten, and we have to remember those who are still missing in places like the so-called Vanishing Triangle and the huge number of women who have been hurt or killed in recent years.

“According to Women’s Aid, femicide figures are up 57 percent from seven in 2025 to 11 so far this year – which should shock everyone.”

Alison said she will start her e-bike journey with Oaty in March and expects it will take several days to complete with support vehicles.

She already completed a two-day journey in 2024 on her e-bike from Enniskerry to Waterford to raise awareness of training needs for women’s shed groups.

Alison has been praised by organizations like Soroptimists Ireland, the UN, and Safe Ireland for her efforts. They will launch their 16-Days of Activism at the RDS concert she has organised for November 25th as part of the global campaign against gender violence.

Safe Ireland’s Chief Executive Christine Lodge said they “look forward to a wonderful afternoon of much-needed conversation about domestic, sexual and gender-based violence alongside the incredible lineup of musical talent."

Ireland’s Chief of Mission at the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM), Zuzana Vatralova, said the concert “is a welcome reminder that every woman, regardless of her nationality, background, or migration status, deserves to live free from violence, discrimination, and fear.”

“November 25th reminds us that empowerment and protection of women must go hand in hand,” said Ms Vatralova, who will be among the speakers at the event.

“A shocking 840 million women globally, including many migrant women, have been subjected to physical or sexual violence at least once in their life. Online abuse is also of significant concern that must be addressed.”

The star of hits such as Blood Brothers and Les Misérables, Rebecca Storm, said people needed to take a stand against gender violence.

“It is the weakest of men who feel the need to behave with violence against women,” she said.

Storm will be joined by the 55-member Sea of Change, a choir of women who have been impacted by cancer, plus St. Joseph of Cluny Killiney Secondary School Choir and the Junior Musicals Theatre School Choir.

The Sea of Change choir, which has performed at Electric Picnic and had many sold-out shows since appearing on Ireland’s Got Talent, said: “We are so very proud to sing for women all over the world suffering violence against them.”

Many concert participants will be wearing orange ribbons and clothing as part of the UN’s ‘Orange the World’ campaign for a brighter and more optimistic future for women and girls.

The show, described as “an afternoon of music, courage and change,” takes place from 1pm to 3pm at the RDS Concert Hall. Tickets cost €30 plus a €3.15 booking fee on Eventbrite.ie.