Relatives of people who were 'disappeared' during The Troubles had an audience with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Wednesday, November 18.

The trip and meeting were organized by the WAVE Trauma Centre, the Belfast-based nonprofit that offers support to anyone bereaved, traumatized, or injured as a result of The Troubles. Among WAVE's campaigns is Families of the Disappeared.

The group traveled to Rome via Dublin on Monday and was joined by Archbishop of Armagh Eamonn Martin as well as Father Joe Gormley, a long-time supporter of the families who leads the prayers at the annual Silent Walk at Stormont on All Souls' Day.

After the weekly General Audience on Wednesday, Pope Leo joined Archbishop Martin to read "Prayer for the Return of the Disappeared," which was penned by Fr Gormley:

God our Father, send your Holy Spirit to enlighten the minds and hearts of those people who can roll away the stone of sadness and anguish long suffered by the families of The Disappeared. Help those who have information to experience their own worth in your sight through your mercy. Then they can show mercy and enable the families of the disappeared to give their loved ones the dignity of a Christian burial for which they so painfully yearn. We give thanks to God for those who have given information that has allowed the families to bring their loved ones home. We make this prayer through Christ Our Lord. Amen.

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Ahead of the visit, Dr. Sandra Peake, CEO of WAVE, said the meeting with Pope Leo would be "hugely significant" for the Families of the Disappeared.

"Their individual and collective faith is so important to them, and being able to pray with the Pope for the return of those yet to be found is an immense spiritual boost," Dr. Peake said.

She went on to say that the meeting was also very important in terms of the broader campaign.

"For so many years the families of those abducted, murdered and secretly buried were cowed into silence," Dr. Peake said.

"But they are silent no longer, and bringing the story of the Disappeared directly to the head of the Catholic Church in this way amplifies their calls for those with information to look into their hearts and end the torment of these families.

"We know that if the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR) has the right information, the remains of those yet to be found will be recovered."

Dympna Kerr, the sister of Columba McVeigh who disappeared in 1975, echoed Dr. Peake’s thoughts.

“My faith is what enables me to get up in the morning to face the day," she said.

"Every day, I pray for Columba and all those who have suffered and those of us who continue to suffer the terrible pain of not having our loved ones home, with a grave to tend, knowing that they have had a Christian burial."

After the meeting with Pope Leo, Archbishop Martin was chief celebrant at a Mass for the Families and the Disappeared, which took place in the Pontifical Irish College, Rome.

He said in part during his homily: "The visit with the Holy Father today is extremely special for all the families, and it is our hope that the media coverage of your visit to Rome might appeal to the conscience of anyone out there who has information to come forward to the Independent Commission so that, even at this late stage, the remaining families can experience the consolation of being able to offer a Christian burial to their loved ones.

"I have always felt that the story of the ‘Disappeared,' like that of Jesus, is a complex mixture of both passion and compassion, both ‘suffering’ and ‘suffering with.'

"The families have shown amazing empathy and compassion, not only enduring their own pain, but also sharing the pain of others. This pain is particularly strong when searches begin, hopes are raised, but sadly too often it is followed by deep disappointment when nothing is found.

"Yet we dare to hope that the bodies of Columba [McVeigh], Joe [Lynskey], Robert [Nairac], Seamus [Maguire], and Lisa [Dorrian] will be recovered."

The Disappeared

According to the WAVE Trauma Centre, there were 19 people who were ‘disappeared ' - murdered and secretly buried - as a result of paramilitary organizations during The Troubles.

Lisa Dorrian, who disappeared in 2005, and Gareth O’Connor, who disappeared in 2003, are included in this 19. Their cases were not included in the remit and legislation for the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims Remains (ICLVR), which can only work on the cases of those who disappeared up to the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

Of the 19, 14 victims have been recovered, with five still missing: Columba McVeigh, Joe Lynskey, Robert Nairac, Lisa Dorrian, and Seamus Maguire.

The WAVE Trauma Centre continues to appeal for information about the disappeared.