When Gemma Ní Maoltuile walked down Fifth Avenue in April, she was carrying something that turned heads. It wasn't a handbag from a European fashion house or an accessory with a recognizable logo. It was a briefcase.

"People were literally nudging each other, saying, 'Look at that,'" she recalls.

For Ní Maoltuile, that was the whole point. The Dublin-born founder of For All Daughters is building an Irish luxury brand around a single idea: that a briefcase, long associated with male professional authority, can do the same for women.

Designed in Ireland and handmade in Milan, the Heritage Briefcase is intended to mark the milestones of a woman's career, from making partner to establishing a business, and perhaps one day become a family heirloom.

It is an ambitious undertaking for someone who, until recently, had never considered herself a designer.

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Imaginary roots

Ní Maoltuile grew up in Dublin city center in what she describes as a "very working-class home". Her father, John, was a builder, while her mother, Anne, worked in a hotel.

"I had a very happy childhood," she says. "I loved where I grew up and loved the people and the community that was there."

Neither parent had been an entrepreneur, but both instilled in their daughters a strong work ethic. They belonged to a generation that valued the security of steady employment, something Ní Maoltuile would come to appreciate even as her own career took a different direction.

After studying travel and tourism, she left for Australia at 19. What began as an adventure became more than 12 years abroad, ten of them spent in Sydney, where she met her Colombian husband, Alejandro.

She built a career in events and brand experience, managing sponsorships and partnerships, with assignments taking her to India and South Africa.

When she was offered the opportunity to run a cricket stadium in India, her father's reaction was characteristically cautious.

"Why would you want to be doing that for?" he asked.

Despite her professional success, Australia never quite felt like home.

"We had a beautiful life, a beautiful environment, beautiful everything," she says. "And still, I was never satisfied there. It just never felt like home."

After the birth of her first son, the distance from her family became increasingly difficult. Her parents were unwell, and saying goodbye after visits was particularly painful.

"The leaving, it just never gets easier," she says. "To watch your parents be so upset to say goodbye to their grandchildren, it just was totally unnatural."

She describes the pull of Ireland as "imaginary roots that are ground into our feet", slowly drawing her home.

But returning to Dublin could not mean retreating from the life she had built.

"I remember saying to my husband, 'I don't want us to look like we're going backwards. This is the next chapter for us.'"

Back in Dublin, Ní Maoltuile worked with creative agencies including Nine Yards and TAP, further developing her experience in branding and design.

Armor, not an accessory

It was during her years in senior commercial roles that the idea for For All Daughters took shape.

At just 5 ft 2 in, Ní Maoltuile was conscious of making her presence felt in meetings with executives and business leaders.

Then she bought a vintage briefcase.

"I always felt really sophisticated, really put together," she recalls. "I always felt like this was my armor."

It became an unlikely conversation starter.

"Men would be like, 'Jesus, you never see a woman carrying a briefcase. Where did that come from?"

She wondered why an object so closely associated with professional authority had never been properly reimagined for women.

"I looked on the shelves. There was nothing like it."

Despite having no formal design training, she decided to create one herself. Friends suggested a conventional handbag, but that wasn't what she wanted.

"Women are powerful," she says. "We just need reminding sometimes."

She had noticed that men traditionally marked career milestones with watches, pens, and expensive accessories, while women rarely had an equivalent.

She wanted something to commemorate making partner, establishing a company, or hiring a first employee.

A lover of vintage, she was determined that the product would endure rather than become another passing fashion accessory.

"It had to last. I really wanted it to outlive a generation."

The result retains the structure of a traditional briefcase while making it, in her words, "unmistakably female".

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Inside are dedicated compartments for lipstick, lip gloss and tampons, alongside space for professional essentials.

The brand's identity also has a distinctly Irish origin.

Born Gemma Flood, she uses the Irish-language form of her surname, Ní Maoltuile. Unlike the masculine Ó, the prefix Níis traditionally used in women's surnames, meaning "daughter of". It was this feature of the Irish language that inspired the name For All Daughters.

The Ní also forms the basis of the brand's geometric gold monogram, its lettering worked into an insignia inside each briefcase.

"You have to go dig in for it a little bit," she says of the Irish influence. "It is as obvious as say an Aran jumper!"

Ireland's flowers and plant life provided further inspiration. The Heritage Range features a bespoke jacquard incorporating crocus, muscari, deer fern and red clover, selected for their associations with resilience, strength and femininity.

To manufacture the briefcases, Ní Maoltuile partnered with a family-run workshop in Milan that has been operating for 76 years, alongside a specialist textile mill in Turin.

When the craftspeople quoted their prices, she was reluctant to haggle.

"I want their skills to survive," she says.

Production remains limited, with an emphasis on craftsmanship rather than volume. Getting the business off the ground, however, has been another matter.

Backing herself

Until August, Ní Maoltuile continued working as director of client development at TAP, building For All Daughters around her job and family life.

Eventually, she decided to give the business her full attention.

"I was a very loyal employee," she says. "I thought if I gave my business a quarter of what I'm giving those guys, I could be really successful. Hence the departure."

At 45, with two children and a mortgage, she admits the decision was not without its anxieties. Still, she had two decades of professional experience behind her.

Just a year after launching For All Daughters, she was shortlisted for the New Founder Award at the 2026 eir VIP Publishing Power of Women Awards.

In April, Ní Maoltuile traveled to New York with a briefcase and meetings arranged with senior professional women.

She wanted to see whether the American market might embrace a product that had attracted a more cautious response at home.

One detail in particular struck a chord.

The briefcase features an old-fashioned combination lock, which produces a distinctive click when opened.

Several women told her the sound reminded them of their fathers.

"I said, 'I really can't wait for the day that reminds you of your mother.'"

Ní Maoltuile believes the United States is a natural market for For All Daughters, particularly among Irish-American women working in law, finance and entrepreneurship.

"I feel that connection to the States when it comes to the history that we have there," she says.

For now, the briefcases are sold online and stocked at Tailleur on Pembroke Street Lower in Dublin. She has also held discussions with luxury retailers in Ireland and the UK and hopes to establish a retail partnership in New York.

Her ideal customer is not necessarily someone who follows fashion trends, but a woman who has already "carved out her own path".

"No disrespect to influencers," she says, but the women she hopes to reach are "not just influencers, but influential women", often those whose professional achievements attract little public attention.

"She's this powerhouse, whether she's in medicine or law or architecture or entrepreneurship."

Among the women she admires are human rights barrister Amal Clooney and entrepreneur Emma Grede, co-founder of Good American.

For All Daughters also partnered with the Irish Women Lawyers Association to support its 2026 Woman Lawyer of the Year Award, presenting a briefcase to human rights barrister Caoilfhionn Gallagher KC.

The experience left her emotional.

"I just think there's this woman who's going to be in The Hague, I hope one day carrying my briefcase, doing the most amazing things."

She wants to see her designs carried into rooms where important decisions are made.

Yet she is realistic about the challenges. Rejection feels more personal when the product is her own, and there are moments when she questions the security she left behind.

Her husband, who works in technology, has been a valuable source of encouragement. She has also involved her sons in the business, even handing one a camera to photograph the brand.

It is a different upbringing from her own, but the lesson remains much the same: work hard, take pride in what you do, and don't expect success without effort.

For now, she is concentrating on establishing the Heritage Briefcase as the defining product of For All Daughters, while considering additions to the range.

"I want this to be a globally recognized brand, and I'm going to make sure that happens."

For a woman who left Dublin at 19, built a career on the other side of the world, and followed those imaginary roots home, the next chapter may yet take her back across the Atlantic.

And perhaps, one day, the familiar click of a briefcase opening in a New York boardroom will remind someone not of their father, but of their mother.