Irish Arts Center raised a record $3.9 million at its 2026 Spirit of Ireland Gala in New York, honoring Academy Award winner Jessie Buckley alongside philanthropists Megan and Larry Foley and board member Bob McCann. It was the most successful night in the organization's history and the last gala under Executive Director

Connolly, who concludes a 20-year tenure in July 2027.

The gala, hosted by Connolly and Vice Chair Pauline Turley, opened at Pier 60 with folk music from Sean Kiely and Friends.

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Midway through the ceremony came siblings Seamus and Caoimhe Ui Fhlatharta, winners of the 2024 RTE Folk Award for Best Emerging Artists and admired for their sean-nos singing. Their set ran from a cover of The Beatles' "Blackbird" to soaring harp.

Grammy-winning composer Bill Whelan, who first brought them to the center as teenagers, introduced the pair.

Buckley honored by Liam Neeson

Born in Killarney, Buckley won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as Agnes Shakespeare in Chloe Zhao's "Hamnet", the first Irish actress to take that category.

Her Spirit of Ireland Award, given in recent years to Conan O'Brien, Meryl Streep and Stephen Colbert, was presented by Liam Neeson, the center's honorary chair.

Accepting it, Buckley said, in remarks carried in an Irish Arts Center press release, "My dad is so chuffed that Michael Collins is giving me an award. I've really gone up in his estimation in the award circuit thanks to you tonight."

The Foleys and a home for Irish culture

Megan and Larry Foley received their award from Kate and Bob Devlin, who introduced them to the project.

Larry, founder and CIO of Bronson Point Management, joked that neither he nor Megan can sing or dance, though they know how to be Irish. Irish culture needed a proper home in New York, he said, and it was gratifying to call that mission accomplished.

A first award for Loretta Brennan Glucksman

The center also introduced the Loretta Brennan Glucksman Award for philanthropic leadership, presented to Bob McCann by Glucksman herself.

McCann, chairman of NewEdge Capital Group, called having the longtime board member as a friend and mentor for 25 years one of the blessings of his life.

A fully funded $100 million campus

The gala came five years into the center's $60 million building at 726 11th Avenue, phase one of a two-building complex.

Two weeks ago, the center announced more than $40 million raised from New York City, New York State, the Irish government, and private donors to fully fund phase two, the redevelopment of its original 51st Street home. Connolly told the cheering crowd they had together delivered a fully funded $100 million campus for future generations.

The end of an era

Connolly called the work the honor of his professional life and his two decades with Turley the greatest partnership of his career.

Turley, who marks 30 years with the center next year, said the gala was laying the foundation for artists for the next 50 years. If this room does not keep Irish culture alive, she said, no one else will.