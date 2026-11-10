Former US president Joe Biden arrived without warning at Trinity College Dublin on Tuesday, taking a front-row seat as his son Hunter received the College Historical Society's Gold Medal for Outstanding Contribution to Public Discourse. The 83-year-old, who is being treated for an aggressive prostate cancer, also met Taoiseach Micheál Martin privately during the short visit.

Biden's name was on no guest list. He walked into the Exam Hall quietly, and when the audience realized who had joined them, the room broke into enthusiastic applause.

He was accompanied by former first lady Jill Biden and by his daughter Ashley. Five blacked-out vehicles and a close protection detail brought the party onto campus, with gardaí posted around the venue.

Students walking past the Exam Hall stopped short at the sight of a former American president on Front Square.

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A medal from the Hist

The College Historical Society, founded in 1770 and known universally as the Hist, describes itself as the oldest student debating society in the world. Past gold medal recipients include former Irish president Michael D. Higgins, Bob Geldof, Patti Smith, and Desmond Tutu.

Announcing the award, the society pointed to Hunter Biden's advocacy on the state of American politics and media, and on addiction and recovery. "In this spirit, we recognize him as our latest recipient of the Gold Medal," the Hist wrote on Instagram.

Arriving at the event, Hunter Biden said he was honored to be back in Ireland with his whole family and grateful that society had thought of him. Asked about his father being in the room, he said, "he's great, he's good, he's here!" according to RTÉ News.

Addiction, Gaza, and a father in the front row

Hunter Biden became emotional during his address as he recounted a family intervention staged during the worst of his addiction, describing his father holding him in terror of losing a second son. The former president bowed his head while his son spoke, The Irish Times reported.

In the question-and-answer session that followed, he turned to Gaza. He said what was question-and-answer absolutely and completely wrong and that there was no excuse for it, and of the argument over whether to call it genocide, he said, "Let's call it mass murder," according to The Irish Times.

He also defended his father, who continued to approve weapons sales to Israel throughout the campaign. The former president had tried to make the best decisions available to him at the time, he said, and had attempted more than anyone to curtail and stop it.

Protests outside, a standing ovation inside

A small group of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside the venue and delivered anti-war speeches, TheJournal.ie reported.

Earlier in the day, Biden met Taoiseach Micheál Martin. In a post on X, Martin said he was very pleased to welcome the former president and his family to Dublin, and that the two had reflected on Biden's strong Irish roots, his previous visits, and his lifelong support for Ireland.

The trip comes days after Biden said his health would limit how much he can promote his memoir, "Promise Me, America", which will be published on November 17. He was diagnosed in May 2025 with an aggressive prostate cancer that had spread to his bones and has since undergone radiation and hormone therapy.

Hunter Biden was convicted in the US of gun and tax offenses in June 2024 and pardoned by his father later that year, while Joe Biden was still in office.

When his son finished speaking, the former president led the hall in a standing ovation. The two men embraced briefly before Biden mingled with the crowd and left.