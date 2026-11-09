Diageo says the non-alcoholic stout is now poured in more than 4,000 Irish pubs, restaurants, and hotels, five years after it first went on tap.

Sales of Guinness 0.0 in Ireland climbed 41% during 2025, according to new figures released by Diageo on Monday. The jump follows a 47% increase the previous year and shows how quickly the alcohol-free pint has moved from curiosity to fixture behind the Irish bar.

Guinness 0.0 arrived in Irish venues in 2021 and has grown steadily ever since, the Irish Examiner reported on Monday. It is sold on draught, in cans, and through micro-draught machines, and is now stocked in more than 4,000 pubs, restaurants, and hotels.

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Diageo Ireland managing director Conor Neiland called growth of more than 40% in pubs an important milestone, saying consumers want greater choice but are not prepared to compromise on quality, taste, or experience, according to the Irish Examiner.

The company is backing that appetite with money. Diageo is spending €30 million on Guinness 0.0 capacity at St James's Gate in Dublin, where the alcohol-free stout accounts for about 14% of output and the site can brew 176 million pints a year.

That is the second major expansion at the Dublin brewery. In 2023, as IrishCentral reported, Diageo put €25 million into six tanks standing more than 25 meters tall and a new two-story building, lifting Guinness 0.0 production by 300%. The tanks were built in Burgstadt, Germany, shipped to Dublin Port, and brought to the brewery under Garda escort.

Then, managing director Barry O'Sullivan told the Irish Times that the expansion reflected the quality of Guinness 0.0 and the growth of the non-alcoholic category as drinkers looked for more choice on different occasions.

The stout itself starts out the usual way, with water, barley, hops, and yeast, before the alcohol is gently removed through a cold filtration process developed over four years, IrishCentral reported in 2022. A separate world first, Guinness MicroDraught, made it possible to pour the drink in pubs that cannot run non-alcoholic beer through traditional lines and keg systems.

The figures land at a mixed moment for the black stuff. Last week, Diageo posted global net sales growth of 0.6% for the three months to September 30, with Guinness climbing by double digits in North America but slipping slightly in Ireland and Britain, which the company put down to unusually hot weather and competitive pressure. Diageo employs more than 1,200 people in Ireland and opened its new Littleconnell Brewery in Newbridge, Co. Kildare, last May.