Meet Guinness 0. It’s got the same bold, creamy, smooth Guinness taste you know and love, but non alcoholic.

Earlier this year Guinness 0 made its first appearance on shelves in the USA and has been gaining popularity amongst fans of the iconic Irish beer makers.

The journey to this next chapter in the Guinness story draws on their proud 261-year history of innovation and brewing brilliance dating from 1759. Most of all, a commitment to retaining the distinct character and taste of Guinness was central to the four-year process.

Guinness 0 is brewed with a new cold filtration process that ensures you get the same beautifully smooth taste, perfectly balanced flavor and unique dark color of Guinness Draught.

To create Guinness 0, the St. James’s Gate team start by brewing exactly as they always do, using the same natural ingredients (water, barley, hops, and yeast) before gently removing the alcohol through a new cold filtration method.

This allows the alcohol to be filtered out without presenting thermal stress to the beer and ensures you get the same beautifully smooth taste, perfectly balanced flavor and unique dark color of Guinness Draught.

The brewers then carefully blend and balance the flavors to ensure the distinctive flavor profile and taste characteristics of Guinness.

The resulting product is unmistakably Guinness, just without the alcohol, featuring the same dark, ruby red liquid, and creamy head, hints of chocolate and coffee, smoothly balanced with bitter, sweet, and roasted notes.

The launch of Guinness 0 is also thanks to another world-first innovation – Guinness MicroDraught. As non-alcoholic beers cannot be poured via traditional beer lines and keg systems in pubs, this new cutting-edge technology finally makes it possible!

Keep an eye out for a Guinness 0 in a USA retailer near you!