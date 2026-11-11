Wexford County Council officially launched Invest Wexford, a refreshed investment promotion brand and website designed to attract new investment, support business growth and showcase County Wexford as a premier destination to "Invest. Scale. Thrive".

The initiative was unveiled at Wexford GAA's Game Changers event in Croke Park on Friday, 2 October 2026, bringing together the county's business leaders, sporting heroes and key stakeholders to highlight Wexford as a location where businesses can establish, grow and succeed.

Invest Wexford has been developed to raise the profile of County Wexford nationally and internationally, showcasing the county's economic strengths, highly skilled workforce, quality of life, connectivity and significant opportunities for investment and enterprise development in the Model County.

Established by Wexford County Council, the initiative reflects the Council's commitment to investment attraction and enterprise development as key drivers of the county's future economic growth.

A stronger platform for the Model County

Cllr Lisa McDonald, An Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council, said, "County Wexford has a strong and diverse economy, a highly skilled workforce, and a growing reputation as an outstanding coastal location in which to live and work. It is a place where businesses are supported and can succeed across the county.

"Invest Wexford gives us a stronger platform to communicate these strengths and to connect with businesses, investors, and talent seeking opportunities to grow. Our ambition is to build on the opportunities that already exist across the county while creating new initiatives for investment, innovation and employment."

The official launch was performed by Mark Redmond, a County Wexford Ambassador and recently appointed Director General Designate of the Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA).

Why Wexford is pitching itself to relocating businesses

Speaking ahead of the launch, Mark said, "Wexford is a thriving business county with so much to offer both relocating businesses and existing companies looking to expand and grow. From a talented workforce and exceptional educational opportunities to an enviable quality of life and strong national and international connectivity, County Wexford provides an ideal environment for businesses to start, innovate and succeed.

"I commend Wexford County Council on their strategic partnership with the GAA in promoting the sense of place, identity and opportunity through Invest Wexford. The initiative presents a comprehensive overview of Wexford’s strengths, positioning the county as a place where businesses and people can thrive, while connecting them to strong networks and opportunities they need to achieve success."

Sport and business pulling in the same direction

The launch forms part of Wexford GAA's Game Changers initiative, reflecting the increasingly important role that sport, business and community leadership play in shaping and promoting the future of the county.

John Kenny, Chairperson of Wexford GAA, said: "Wexford has an incredible amount to offer, from our people and sporting communities to our businesses and entrepreneurs. We are delighted to partner with Wexford County Council in supporting this initiative focused on attracting investment, strengthening our communities and creating employment opportunities that will maximize opportunities and sustain their sense of pride, Wexford identity and GAA futures here in County Wexford."

The event brought together prominent Wexford leaders from business, sport and community life, including incoming National GAA President Derek Kent, Eddie Taaffe, CE Wexford County Council, and representatives from SETU, Rosslare Europort and Enterprise Ireland, highlighting the exceptional talent and leadership emerging from the county.

The new Invest Wexford brand and website will serve as a central platform for businesses, investors, and prospective employees seeking to discover the many opportunities available across County Wexford. Invest Wexford is a compelling showcase centered on investment, growth and quality of life, which strengthens Wexford’s reputation as one of Ireland's most attractive locations for business and talent.

For more information, visit www.investwexford.ie.