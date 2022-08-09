US Ambassador to Ireland Claire Cronin has extended warm wishes to Laurita Blewitt, an Irish cousin of US President Joe Biden, and her new husband, GAA pundit Joe Brolly, on their wedding.

Blewitt and Brolly tied the knot at Ice House Hotel in Ballina, Co Mayo on Saturday, August 6 after reportedly getting engaged last year. The festivities continued afterward at Knockmore GAA Club, also in Ballina and Blewitt's home club.

About 100 guests were in attendance for Saturday's wedding, including Tommy Tiernan and Hector O'hEeochagain, Blewitt's co-hosts on the "Tommy, Hector & Laurita Podcast," one of Ireland's most popular podcasts.

Comhghairdeas to our Laurita & her beloved ❤️ pic.twitter.com/34NeBHTtic — Tommy, Hector & Laurita Podcast (@tommyhectorshow) August 7, 2022

Also joining in on the festivities were Irish comedian Conor Moore, promoter Peter Aiken, and some big names from the GAA, including former Kerry footballer Tomás Ó Sé, former Meath footballer Bernard Flynn, and former Dublin manager Pat Gilroy.

Both Blewitt and Brolly enjoy a close relationship with Blewitt's cousin US President Joe Biden, mainly stemming from their work for the Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation - Brolly is an ambassador for the organization, Blewitt is a donor relations manager, and Biden was on hand for the hospice's groundbreaking as a private citizen back in 2017, about a year after he made an official visit as Vice President to Ireland.

This year, Blewitt and Brolly met up with Biden in Washington, DC for the St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

Biden did not attend the Irish wedding over the weekend but he was expected to send a message of good luck to the couple.

On Monday, US Ambassador to Ireland Claire Cronin, who was nominated to her post last year by President Biden, met up with the newlyweds in Ballina, Co Mayo, and offered them her congratulations:

Brolly afterward complemented Cronin on her pint-pulling skills:

Thank you Ambassador for a wonderful day. And not a bad pint either. pic.twitter.com/kZ86xSkB9t — Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) August 9, 2022

Cronin was in Co Mayo for the latest stop on her so-called "pub diplomacy" tour, which took her to Rouse’s Bar in Ballina, which has historic links to President Biden's Irish ancestors:

As part of my #pubdiplomacy I visited Rouse’s bar in Ballina. I met Pat and Mary Rouse and their daughter Fiona, who have such a fabulous establishment. Highly recommended, and the back wall was built by the anscestors of @POTUS! pic.twitter.com/DKZscNaJ5g — Claire Cronin (@USAmbIreland) August 9, 2022

Cronin also met up with more of Biden's cousins, including Joe Blewitt who seized the opportunity to make his cousin's White House run a clever advertising gimmick in 2020.

I finally got to meet the Mayo cousins of @POTUS! So great to meet the Blewitt’s, @lauritablewitt Joe and Brenda! pic.twitter.com/zwm7sQPfJA — Claire Cronin (@USAmbIreland) August 8, 2022