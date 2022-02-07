The St. Patrick's Day Parade in Buffalo, New York will return this year after a hiatus due to the COVID pandemic.

The United Irish American Association announced the return of the parade, which is set to take place at 2 pm on Sunday, March 20 on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo.

I’m case you haven’t heard the Buffalo Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is Back!!! Sunday March 20th 2022 2:00PM starting at... Posted by Buffalo St. Patrick's Day Parade on Monday, February 7, 2022

Association and city officials say they are "cautiously optimistic the parade will go on as scheduled," reports WGRZ. All participants and attendees are encouraged to follow the latest COVID protocols recommended by the CDC, NYS, Erie County, and the city.

The theme for this year's parade is "Hail to St. Patrick! God Bless America & Support Our Troops. Honor Our Frontline Workers."

Patrick McGuinness will be the Grand Marshall for the 2022 parade. ​His parents were Irish immigrants. His father, John McGuinness, was born in Co Monaghan and his mother, Violet, was born in Co Limerick. After marrying in Toronto, the couple moved and became U.S. citizens settling in Lakeview, NY.

The day will start with Mass celebrated by chaplain Fr. David Richards and Bishop Michael Fisher at Saint Joseph’s Cathedral at 10:30 am.

St. Patrick's Day parades in Buffalo date back to the mid-1800s when around 40 percent of the population was Irish, according to BuffaloNews. Today, the parade is the city's largest celebration of Irish heritage.

Those interested in marching in this year's parade can fill out an application online.

Parade participants will line up near the McKinley Monument and proceed north on Delaware Avenue to North Street at 2 pm.

For more information about Buffalo's St Patrick's Day Parade, visit its website here.