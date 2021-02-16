The Chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities calls on POTUS Joe Biden to "stop defining himself as a devout Catholic" and acknowledge that his views on abortion are in direct opposition with the Church.

Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City, Chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) Committee on Pro-Life Activities, told the Catholic World Report that President Joe Biden's open support for legalized abortion should put his label of "devout Catholic" to rest.

The Catholic World Report asked "Mr. Biden professes to be a devout Catholic, yet is 100% pro-choice on abortion. How do you think America’s bishops ought to respond to this situation?”

Naumann responded by saying “I can tell you how this bishop is responding. The president should stop defining himself as a devout Catholic, and acknowledge that his view on abortion is contrary to Catholic moral teaching. It would be a more honest approach from him to say he disagreed with his Church on this important issue and that he was acting contrary to Church teaching.

“When he says he is a devout Catholic, we bishops have the responsibility to correct him. Although people have given this president power and authority, he cannot define what it is to be a Catholic and what Catholic moral teaching is.”

“What he is doing now is usurping the role of the bishops and confusing people,” Naumann added.

“He’s declaring that he’s Catholic, and is going to force people to support abortion through their tax dollars. The bishops need to correct him, as the president is acting contrary to the Catholic faith.”

According to the Catechism of the Catholic Church abortion is a grave evil that should not be approved or tolerated.

In 2019, a South Carolina priest, Father Robert E Morey, refused Joe Biden Holy Communion at Mass under the Catholic Church's code of canon law, due to the politician's stance on abortion.

The Catholic World Report asked Naumann about the South Carolina priest's actions he said the priest was just “following his conscience.” He added that Joe Biden should not present himself for Holy Communion, as to do so is sacrilege.

He said "When Catholics receive the Eucharist, they are acknowledging the Real Presence of Jesus, and also believe in the teachings of the Church.

“President Biden doesn’t believe in the Church’s teachings on the Sanctity of Human Life, and he should not put the priest in the situation where he has to decide whether or not to allow him to receive the Eucharist. He should know that after 78 years as a Catholic.”