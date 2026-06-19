A 4th of July concert that was due to take place at Belfast City Hall has been cancelled, according to a report on BelfastLive.

The concert, which was announced in January as part of a "USA-City Hall Conference," was due to be hosted by the Ulster-Scots Agency.

A spokesperson for the Ulster-Scots Agency told BelfastLive: "Following discussions with funders of the event, the concert originally planned for Belfast for the 4th of July is not now going ahead due to a number of factors, including availability of potential headline acts.

"Whilst there have been some preliminary discussions with the funders around the potential for hosting an event to commemorate this important anniversary later in the year, any proposal will be subject to an application process and availability of funding."

Established in 1998 as a part of the Good Friday Agreement's North/South Language Body, the Ulster-Scots Agency aims to promote "greater awareness and use of Ullans [Ulster-Scots language] and of Ulster-Scots cultural issues, both within Northern Ireland and throughout the island."

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In January, Northern Ireland's Communities Minister Gordon Lyons announced USA-NI250 funding for "projects that will promote Northern Ireland’s history, heritage, arts sector and tourism offering as the US marks the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence."

Among the projects was a "USA – City Hall conference," which received £30,000 in funding. The Department of Communities described the event as a "flagship concert in the grounds of Belfast City Hall on 4 July 2026," that would "include a range of high profile acts, with US artists joining by video link."

The USA-City Hall conference received the fourth-highest amount of funding of the 22 projects outlined by the Department in January.

Later, in March, the News Letter reported that documents produced by Belfast Council stated that the July 4 event would involve a concert celebrating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence on the grounds of Belfast City Hall, featuring “a range of artists with connections to both Northern Ireland and the United States, showcasing musical talents as well as the musical links” they share.

Read more Northern Ireland: Funding for America250 celebrations

While the 4th of July concert at Belfast City Hall has been cancelled, other events "highlighting the enduring cultural bond" between Northern Ireland and the US are ongoing under the USA-NI:250 banner.