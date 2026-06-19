Deportation orders against 42 South African nationals were enforced by charter flight on Thursday, June 18, Ireland's Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration Jim O’Callaghan confirmed on Friday.

The charter flight departed Dublin Airport at 3:30 pm local time on Thursday and landed in Johannesburg at 4 am Irish time on Friday.

Nine men, 18 women, and 15 children were removed, Ireland's Department of Justice said on Friday. All children were part of family units.

The returnees were accompanied on the flight by members of An Garda Síochána, medical staff, an interpreter, and a human rights observer.

The Department said the removal flight was provided by Air Partner Ltd at a cost of €735,000 (ex-VAT) for a return flight. The total costs for this operation are not yet available as the invoicing process has not yet been completed, the Department noted.

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Commenting on the operation, Minister O’Callaghan said on Friday: “Our immigration system must be rules-based and robust.

"The enforcement aspects of our laws, including deportation orders, are an essential requirement for the system to work effectively and to ensure there is public confidence in the application of our legislation in this area.

“The vast majority of South African nationals are legally resident in the State and positively contribute to society.

“I would like to thank the members of An Garda Síochána and officials from my department for their continued work in conducting these complex operations."

A further deportation flight left Dublin yesterday and landed safely this morning in Johannesburg, South Africa. There were 42 South African people on board who had received but not complied with Deportation Orders. — Jim O'Callaghan TD (@OCallaghanJim) June 19, 2026

Minister of State with responsibility for Migration, Colm Brophy, added: “It is necessary to recognise that Ireland welcomes migrants as they play an important role in our economic, social, and community life.

"However, they must enter through the various legal pathways available and abide by the laws of the State.

"My department has taken significant action to improve enforcement measures with 4,700 deportation orders signed in 2025."

Read more More than 30 criminals removed from Ireland via charter flight

The Department noted that Friday's operation was the fourth deportation charter flight of 2026. In the three previous operations this year, 130 people were removed from the State, including 67 EU citizens on grounds of criminality.

In 2025, there were six charter operations that involved the removal of 205 people from Ireland.

The Department also noted that, last year, 4,700 deportation orders were signed, an increase of 96% from 2024. So far in 2026, 2,108 deportation orders have been signed.

Further charter operations will be conducted throughout 2026, the Department added.