22 Polish nationals and 12 Lithuanian nationals were removed from Ireland on grounds of criminality on a charter flight on Sunday, May 24, Ireland's Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration Jim O’Callaghan has confirmed.

Removal Orders were enforced in respect of 34 men ranging in age from mid-20s to mid-60s in accordance with the Free Movement Directive (Directive 2004/38/EC), Ireland's Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration said on Sunday.

All those removed as part of this operation had received custodial sentences for a range of criminal offences, the Department said.

An Garda Síochána confirmed that 25 of the individuals had been serving prison sentences and were removed directly from Irish Prison Service custody, while the other nine individuals were arrested and detained from communities across Ireland and were lodged in prison prior to their removal on Sunday.

Re-entry bans of up to 10 years have been applied to prevent their return to Ireland.

The flight departed Dublin Airport on Sunday and landed in Warsaw, Poland, at approximately 3:45 pm Irish time. The flight subsequently arrived in Vilnius, Lithuania, at approximately 5:50 pm Irish time.

Sunday's operation was conducted in cooperation with An Garda Síochána and the Irish Prison Service. Garda personnel, medical staff, interpreters, and a human rights observer accompanied the returnees on the flight.

The costs for the provision of the aircraft for Sunday's operation were €184,465.00 (ex VAT) for a return flight.

Including Sunday's operation, three charter flights to date in 2026 have seen the removal of 130 people from Ireland, including 67 EU citizens who were removed on grounds of criminality.

Sunday's operation brings the total number of people removed from Ireland under the Free Movement Directive to 88 so far in 2026, the Department noted. In 2025, a total of 56 individuals were removed from Ireland under the Directive.

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Speaking about Sunday's operation, Minister O’Callaghan said: "European citizens have the right to freedom of movement. Restricting this right is not something I take lightly, but there must be consequences for people whose behaviour means they should no longer enjoy this privilege.

“I will take action if our laws are not upheld. This includes enforcing removal orders for people involved in criminality and for those who pose a danger to society. Today's operation underpins my commitment in this area.

“I want to acknowledge that the vast majority of Polish and Lithuanian nationals resident in the State respect our laws, and are valuable members of our society.

“I would like to extend my thanks to the members of An Garda Síochána, as well as officials from my Department, for their dedicated work in completing this operation."

Minister of State Brophy added: “It is essential that people respect and obey the laws of the State.

“In 2025, 56 people were removed under the Free Movement Directive, and today’s operation brings the total number of people removed under the Directive in 2026 to 88.”

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The Department noted on Sunday that citizens of the European Union, European Economic Area, and Switzerland and their qualifying family members have the right to move and reside within these territories under conditions provided in the Free Movement Directive.

Under the European Communities (Free Movement of Persons) Regulations 2015, which transposes the Free Movement Directive (Directive 2004/38/EC) into Irish law, Ireland's Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration can issue orders for both the removal and exclusion of an EU citizen or their family member who represents a danger to public policy, public security, or public health. These orders can be made on the grounds that the individual’s personal conduct represents a genuine, present, and sufficiently serious threat affecting one of the fundamental interests of society.

A removal order means the person must leave Ireland, and if an exclusion order is made, a re-entry ban can be imposed for a specified period of up to ten years.