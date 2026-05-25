A woman in her 50s has been arrested this morning, Monday, May 25, in connection with the investigation into the disappearance and murder of six-year-old Kyran Durnin.

The woman has been detained pursuant to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, at a Garda Station in the Eastern Region, Gardaí said in a statement on Monday morning.

Gardaí added that a search under warrant is being carried out at a domestic residence in Drogheda, Co Louth, this morning.

Investigations are ongoing, Gardaí said.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Kyran Durnin and his mother Dayla Durnin were reported missing from their home in Drogheda, Co Louth, on August 30, 2024. Gardaí issued an appeal for information on their whereabouts on September 4.

Kyran was a student in a local national school in Dundalk up to approximately the end of the 2021/ 2022 primary school year. The last known images of Kyran were taken in June 2022 when he was six years old, Gardaí have said.

An Garda Síochána stood down the search for Dayla on October 16, having identified her whereabouts.

That same day, Gardaí said that despite extensive enquiries, they had been unable to locate Kyran, identify any information on his whereabouts, or find any evidence that he is currently alive. Gardaí announced that Kyran was presumed dead and that a murder investigation had commenced.

Monday's update is the first formal update from An Garda Síochána since they issued a renewed appeal for information in August 2025.

In that renewed appeal, Gardaí said there had been in excess of 570 separate investigative actions taken, including the arrests of one woman and one man on suspicion of the murder of Kyran.

Three domestic residences and adjoining lands had also been searched, which included excavation works as well as a full forensic examination of each scene.

A number of electronic devices had been seized and analyzed.

In excess of 29,500 hours of CCTV had been seized and secured from numerous locations and were being examined.

Gardaí said in August that they were continuing to liaise with TUSLA, Ireland's Child and Family Agency, in respect of this investigation.