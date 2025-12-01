Remembering 9/11's first recorded victim, Irish American FDNY Chaplain Mychal Judge
Father Mychal Judge, the proud son of two Irish immigrants, was one of the first people to rush to the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.
Father Mychal Judge, the proud son of two Irish immigrants, was one of the first people to rush to the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.
Uisce Éireann is urging the public to avoid unnecessary water use so supplies can be maintained throughout the continuing heatwave.