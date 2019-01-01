Explore Great Famine history and trace your roots at Skibbereen Heritage Centre
This West Cork heritage hub features exhibitions on the Great Famine and natural wonders plus genealogy services to help you find your family connections.
This West Cork heritage hub features exhibitions on the Great Famine and natural wonders plus genealogy services to help you find your family connections.
For the Anam Sessions, Other Voices is teaming up with Ireland's OPW to host music events from some of Ireland's most historic heritage sites.