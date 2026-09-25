What could be better than an adventure in Ireland?

This remarkable short movie from 1964 showcases the very best of what Ireland has to offer in a carefree exploration of the Blackwater area in Co Cork that follows a group of boys from England as they have the vacation of a lifetime.

Fresh from their collaboration on the Royal Showband film "The One Nighters" (1963), Bob Monks and Peter Collinson ("The Italian Job") came together to make this modest little film promoting canoe-camping holidays run by the Murphy family of Rathcoole in Co. Cork on the Blackwater River.

"Blackwater Holiday" was made in the summer of 1964 and features commentary by Frank Hall. The film follows the adventures of a group of boys from England and continental Europe all set to enjoy the holiday of their lives in County Cork.

The many outdoor activities include canoeing along the Blackwater, songs and stories around the campfire, a trip to Fair Day at Kanturk, Bridge End Abbey and the caves of Gortmore. Happy memories and firm friendships are made on this enjoyable holiday.

The video below is published with thanks to the Irish Film Institute (IFI), whom IrishCentral have partnered up with to bring you a taste of what their remarkable collection entails.

You can find all IrishCentral articles and video from the IFI here.

To watch more gems from Ireland’s past, visit the IFI Player, a virtual viewing room from the Irish Film Institute, giving audiences across the globe free instant access to Irish heritage preserved in the IFI Irish Film Archive. Irish Culture from the last 100 years is reflected through documentaries, animation, adverts, amateur footage, feature film and much more. Or download the IFI Player Apps for free on iPhone, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku.

* This article was originally published in Oct 2024 and updated in April 2025.