Ireland's Office of Public Works (OPW) and Other Voices have announced that "Other Voices: The Anam Sessions" will return this September, bringing four musical performances filmed inside some of Ireland's most storied heritage sites to a global audience.

Now in its third year, the series pairs contemporary Irish musicians with historic settings to celebrate the living connection between music, culture and heritage.

Following the global release of this year's sessions on the Other Voices and OPW YouTube channels, the four-part series will air on RTÉ2, beginning Thursday, September 10, at 11:05 pm and will then be available on YouTube.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Other Voices (@othervoiceslive)

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

The 2026 series was filmed at Barryscourt Castle in County Cork, Emo Court House and Estate in County Laois, the Chapel Royal at Dublin Castle and Áras an Uachtaráin in Dublin, with each site lending its own atmosphere and acoustic character to the performances.

This year's lineup mixes established names, emerging talent and some of Ireland's finest traditional musicians, among them SOAK, Jacob Alon, Damien Dempsey, Cliffords, Aby Coulibaly, The Girl in the Year Above, and Aoife Ní Bhriain and Cormac McCarthy. The opening episode, filmed at the newly restored Barryscourt Castle, features a solo performance from Joshua Burnside.

Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW, Kevin "Boxer" Moran, said, “These performances bring our historic buildings and places to life, demonstrating that our heritage is not simply something to be preserved, but something that continues to inspire creativity, culture and connection."

Philip King, founder of Other Voices, said the partnership with the OPW gives contemporary musicians a chance to respond to some of the country's most beautiful heritage locations.

"Place, locality, and accent are at the heart of what makes Irish music and culture so potent, distinctive, and magnetic to the ears, eyes, and imaginations of listeners across the world. By bringing contemporary artists into these significant heritage locations, we provide a stimulating and different context for our artists to respond to, while breathing a new kind of spirit into these historic and alluring buildings and spaces," said King.

"This third series of Other Voices: The Anam Sessions illustrates the scope and potential of the artistic vision and ambitions that we share with the OPW to continue to make these beautiful places better known to the public, and to increase public awareness and appreciation of Ireland's heritage as a living, breathing, and creative part of life in Ireland today and in the future."

The series will be available on the Irish Heritage and Other Voices YouTube channels. The episodes will initially air on RTE2 in Ireland.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Here is a look at each episode and the history behind the venue that hosts it:

Barryscourt Castle, County Cork

Episode 1 features Joshua Burnside performing at Barryscourt Castle in County Cork. The medieval tower house reopened in April 2025 following extensive conservation work and has deep ties to the Barry family, who dominated the region for centuries. Its well-preserved tower, defensive bawn and historic gardens offer a rare window into Ireland's medieval past.

The episode airs Thursday, September 10, at 11:05 pm.

Emo Court House and Estate in County Laois

Episode 2 was filmed at Emo Court House and Estate in County Laois. Designed in 1790 by architect James Gandon, the Neo-Classical mansion sits within 250 acres of parkland, gardens, and woodland. It was once home to the Earls of Portarlington before later becoming a Jesuit novitiate, and today it stands as one of Ireland's notable heritage destinations.

The episode airs Thursday, September 17, at 11:00 pm.

Chapel Royal, Dublin Castle

Episode 3 takes viewers to the Chapel Royal at Dublin Castle. Designed by Irish architect Francis Johnston and opened on Christmas Day 1814, the chapel once served the Lord Lieutenant, or Viceroy, who resided in the State Apartments nearby. Following extensive restoration, it remains an important part of Dublin Castle's historic character and has hosted a range of events, performances and film shoots.

The episode airs Thursday, September 24, at 11:00 pm.

Áras an Uachtaráin, Dublin's Phoenix Park

Episode 4 closes out the series at Áras an Uachtaráin in Dublin's Phoenix Park. Built in 1751 as the chief ranger's lodge, the building later became the residence of British viceroys and then Irish governors-general before being named the official residence of the President of Ireland in 1938, a role it has held ever since. The episode airs Thursday, October 1, at 11:10 pm.

"The Anam Sessions" will all air on RTÉ2 in Ireland and will also be available on the Other Voices and OPW YouTube channels. More information on the series and the sites featured can be found at HeritageIreland.ie and OtherVoices.ie.