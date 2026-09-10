Harry Styles today announced a slew of new dates for his "Together, Together" tour, including two shows in Dublin next year.

Styles, who rose to fame as part of boyband One Direction, will play Dublin's Croke Park on Wednesday, August 18 and Friday, August 20, next year.

Baby Rose is featured as the special guest for the two Irish shows.

Dublin will be the penultimate stop for Styles who will conclude his "Together, Together" tour with three dates in London's Wembley Stadium.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @harrystyles

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Tickets for Harry Styles in Dublin

Tickets for Harry Styles in Dublin's Croke Park will be available starting with the MCD Promotions presale, beginning at 9 am on Monday, September 14. Registration for the presale is required.

Any remaining tickets will be available during the general public sale, which begins at 4 pm on Monday, September 14 via Ticketmaster.

How much are tickets for Harry Styles in Dublin?

On Thursday, Styles told his fans that it is "important" for his tour "to be as transparent as possible on ticket pricing," and that "dynamic pricing and platinum pricing will not be utilized on the tour."

He added: "Artists can only set face value prices," adding that "the all-in prices inclusive of fees will vary by venue and ticketing platform."

The artist-set prices for Harry Styles in Dublin range between €41.50 and €251.50. Inclusive of venue fees and tax, this range moves up to €51 and €267.90.

A limited number of €20, all-in "Unpredictable Fun Tickets," details of which will be announced soon, will also be rolled out for the 2027 shows.

The tour is also extending its partnership with EARNT in all 2027 markets, allowing fans to unlock tickets by volunteering their time. More details will be announced Friday, September 11.

Styles brought his previous tour, titled "Love on Tour," to Ireland in both 2022, when he played Dublin's Aviva Stadium, and 2023, when he played at the iconic Slane Castle. He sold out both of his Irish shows.

While in Dublin in 2022, he made a splash at the Vico Baths where he was snapped toting a Tower Records bag before going for a swim - à la Matt Damon. He and his Irish American then-girlfriend Olivia Wilde were also seen perusing Dublin's Temple Bar area.

Styles, 32, first rose to fame with the boyband One Direction, a product of the talent search show X Factor UK. The wildly popular group also featured Mullingar native Niall Horan, who has since gone on to have his own successful solo career.