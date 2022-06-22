Harry Styles and his Irish American girlfriend Olivia Wilde have been spotted around Dublin ahead of the pop star's sold-out show at the Aviva on Wednesday night.
Styles joined the hardy swimmers at Vico Baths in South Dublin on Wednesday, taking on a brisk dip before he plays to tens of thousands of his Irish fans for the Dublin stop of his sold-out "Love on Tour" tour.
Interestingly enough, Vico Baths made headlines back in 2020 when another superstar, Matt Damon, was snapped there, famously carrying a SuperValu bag.
Now, Harry Styles, formerly of One Direction who is now in the midst of a successful solo career, has turned up at Vico Baths with his very own plastic bag, this one from Tower Records.
His appearance prompted Tower Records in Dublin to tweet: “What’s in @Harry_Styles’s Bag?”
The best guess? Cans of Guinness!
What's in @Harry_Styles' Bag? pic.twitter.com/Q0F9JVBz8f— Tower Records Dublin (@TowerDublin) June 22, 2022
The regular swimmers at Vico tried to contain their excitement as the British superstar when for a casual dip. However, they did all have their cameras at the ready.
when you go for a swim in vico and meet harry styles... #HarryStyles @UpdateHLD pic.twitter.com/et2eVWBQ3a— @katelyn hallows (@katelynhallows) June 22, 2022
The Vico Baths is definitely a top spot for the summer in Dublin - good choice, Harry!
@leesha.pdf Harry going for a lil swim in Dublin #harrystyles #harrystylesloveontour #harryindublin #vicobaths ♬ As It Was - Harry Styles
Earlier in the week, Styles and his girlfriend, Irish American Olivia Wilde, were spotted in Dublin's City Center heading for a bite to eat at Sole.
Harry being a gentleman in Dublin today 🥲 #HarryStyles #OliviaWilde pic.twitter.com/0H9g8rWnjS— 🍇🖤 (@Harryscrosstat_) June 20, 2022
The duo was also spotted wandering Dublin's Temple Bar.
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde out in Dublin! pic.twitter.com/brkNEyvwi6— Harry and Niall News! (@HarryNiallNews) June 20, 2022
Wilde probably has lots of tips as she and Styles visit Ireland - the actress and producer spent her childhood summers in Co Waterford!
