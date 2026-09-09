Belfast City Council is delighted to support Culture Night Belfast on Friday 18 September.

The celebration follows a historic summer for the city, continuing the cultural momentum left by Belfast’s first-ever Fleadh Cheoil just a few weeks ago.

With over 200 family-friendly, free events scheduled across Belfast, the night is designed to transform familiar public spaces and venues into vibrant hubs of discovery, creativity, and connection.

The event from 4pm-10pm is funded by Belfast City Council, with additional support from Linen Quarter and Cathedral Quarter BIDs.

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Programmed and delivered by MayWe and DaisyChain Inc, it has been designed with the city’s artists and creatives via an open call process.

Speaking at today’s programme launch at Riddel’s Warehouse, the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Róis-Máire Donnelly, said the council was delighted to support a vital part of the city’s cultural calendar:

“I ndiaidh samhradh speisialta bheith againn le Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann agus ná céadta míle duine ag ceiliúradh cultúir i lár a’ bhaile, is rud iontach go bhfuil Oíche Chultúir 2026 ag díriú isteach orainn.

“The response to Culture Night’s return last year exceeded all expectations and demonstrated just how much this event means to people across Belfast. It has become a much-loved fixture in our city’s cultural calendar and a fantastic way to bring communities, visitors and people of all ages together.

“Is léir go bhfuil an-luach ag na cultúir difiúla sa chathair agus fúthu, tugtar deis do na pobail eagsúla a gcuid scéaltaí, mianta agus aislingí a rá fríd dánta, amhráin, cheol is damhsa.

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“Culture Night is about making culture accessible to everyone and transforming familiar spaces across Belfast into places of discovery, creativity and connection. With more than 200 free events taking place across the city, this year’s theme, ‘Be a City Explorer’, is an invitation to get out, explore somewhere new and experience all that Belfast has to offer.

“I encourage everyone to get involved, discover something new, and enjoy the incredible program of events taking place right across our city.

“Déanáigí cinnte go nglacann tú páirt i gceann de na hoícheanta is fearr i rith na bliana idir imeachtaí i lár na cathrach nó amuigh i ngach cearn den chathair.”

Whether it’s The Belfast Busking Collective at The Ulster Hall, a large-scale family-friendly illustrated wall art at 2 Royal Avenue, a drop-in poetry session at Native Coffee along the Maritime Mile, or a SoulTrane Block Party at The Oh Yeah Center, Culture Night has something for everyone.

A host of city-wide venues are putting on events at Culture Night Belfast, alongside Translink and the city’s BIDs (Business Improvement Districts) - Linen Quarter & Cathedral Quarter as well as independent event and hospitality providers, heritage buildings, and council venues, including City Hall, 2 Royal Avenue and The Ulster Hall.

Also speaking at the launch, Joint Managing Director of MayWe Events, Lois Kennedy, said:

“MayWe is thrilled to be able to present this program for our favorite night in our favorite city. A massive thanks must go to Belfast City Council for their support of Culture Night; without them, it just would not be happening, and we all truly appreciate it.

"Thank you so much to all the participating artists, venues, cultural organisations, businesses and community groups, you have all made this programme truly special. Thanks also to Linen Quarter BID and Cathedral Quarter BID, as without them, the program would not have the breadth and depth their additional support allows.

"These are difficult times for many in the arts sector, but I think it is becoming increasingly clear how, given the opportunity and support, our city’s rich and diverse cultural heritage and future can really shine, and Culture Night Belfast is a brilliant reflection of that.”

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Stevie McGinn - Communications & Events Manager at Linen Quarter BID said:

"Culture Night is the perfect opportunity to explore the city and discover everything the Linen Quarter has to offer.

“The district has continued to evolve, with the completion of Saltwater Square, the expansion of HALT's facilities and food offering, and the opening of Vault Artist Studios, creating an even more diverse experience.

"We've put together more than a dozen special activities across the Linen Quarter this year. From open houses at Vault and Bankmore Square to the Linen Quarter Wrestling Corner at Belfast Grand Central Station and a Superhero HQ at HALT, Culture Night offers a chance to see the district from a different perspective and experience the character that makes the Linen Quarter such a vibrant part of Belfast.”

A full timetable of activities is available at culturenight.ie and follow the Culture Night Belfast social media channels on Facebook at @culturenightbel and Instagram at @culturenightbelfast for all the latest updates.

Special Culture Night ‘Hubs’ will be located at 2 Royal Avenue and The MAC, where quiet spaces will also be available.

Changing Places facilities are located at Belfast Waterfront and Ulster University. Accessibility information for all participating venues is also available from accessable.co.uk.

There will be no road closures, and we would advise you to use Translink Metro or Glider services, with timetable and late-night transport info available at translink.co.uk.

Visitors can also use a Beryl Belfast Bike to travel to and from Culture Night with 60 docking stations across the city.