Ashford Castle, the storied lakeside estate on the Galway Mayo border once owned by the Guinness family, has revealed the recipe behind one of its most requested dishes. The luxury hotel's seafood chowder, ladled alongside a warm slice of Guinness and treacle soda bread, brings a taste of the west of Ireland into kitchens far beyond Lough Corrib.

The magnificent Ashford Castle has stood sentinel on the shores of Lough Corrib for over 800 years. With an estate of such spectacular proportions, every moment spent within its grounds creates indelible memories. Once home to the Guinness family and today a multi-generational resort, Ashford Castle is lovingly managed by a dedicated team that passionately cares about every single guest.

Dining options are nothing short of remarkable. Experience fine dining in the grandeur of the George V Dining Room, casual dining in the cosy setting of Cullen’s at the Cottage or the atmospheric Dungeon, or a delightful Afternoon Tea in the elegant Connaught Room.

Here Executive Chef Liam Finnegan gives us his recipe for the hotel’s iconic Guinness & Treacle Soda Bread, which partners perfectly with their Seafood Chowder.

Seafood Chowder

Ingredients

100 gr Onion diced

200 gr Potato diced

150 gr Carrot Diced

100 gr Leek Diced

75 gr Smoked Bacon

Lemon

1 Bay leaf

4 sprigs Thyme

10 gr Parsley Stalks

100gr Unsalted Butter

500ml Chardonnay wine – unoaked

500ml Fish stock

1,000ml Cream

500ml Milk

250 g Mixed seafood – Cod, Salmon, Haddock

200g Mussels and Clams

Method

In a saucepan lightly caramelize the bacon lardons until they are light in color.

Lower the heat to simmer and add the Onion with 100gr of butter with a pinch of salt (no color) cook until translucent.

Add the potato then add the bay leaf, thyme, parsley and the juice and zest of 1 lemon.

Add the fish stock and reduce by half. Separately reduce the wine by a third and add to the reduce stock.

Now add the cream, bring to the boil and reduce to required consistency.

Remove the herb – thyme, bay leaf and parsley – then add the mixed seafood for 4-5 mins or when the mussels / clams are opening.

Chefs Tips

When juicing the lemon leave the whole lemon in the stock for a few minutes – it gives a nice confit tone

Sourcing – use the best supplier for seafood – you can add a smoked fish for complexity and more depth – be careful it doesn’t dominate

We make a spring onion and parsley oil – I always find an oil will coat the palate and add more flavor and it blends nicely with the chowder sauce.

Guinness & Treacle Soda Bread

Ingredients

500g wholemeal plain flour

500g plain flour

80g caster sugar

1 tsp baking powder

2 tsp bicarbonate of soda

15g salt

120g porridge oats, plus extra for scattering over the top

180g treacle

100g Honey

300ml Guinness

80g unsalted butter, melted

500ml buttermilk

1 large Organic egg, beaten

Method

Preheat the oven to 190°C/170°C fan/gas 5 and place a baking sheet in the oven.

In a large bowl, mix together the flours, caster sugar, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda, salt and porridge oats.

Add the treacle and Guinness to the dry ingredients and stir in. Add the melted butter and mix well.

Gradually mix in the buttermilk to give a firm but sticky dough (you may not need all the buttermilk).

Using your hands, shape the dough into 100g mini loaves (weigh them so they’re all the same size).

Put on the prepared baking sheets, brush the tops with beaten egg, scatter over a few porridge oats and cut a deep ‘X’ shape in each with a sharp knife.

Bake the loaves for 30 minutes until done.

Serve with Seafood Chowder.

Chefs Tips

It’s easy to halve this recipe if you don’t want to make such a big loaf.

The loaves will keep for up to 2 - 3 days in an airtight container. Warm them through in a low oven to freshen up.

Leftover brown bread is great with smoked salmon or mackerel pâté.