Niall Horan’s new single “Heaven,” the Irish singer-songwriter’s first solo material in almost three years, will be released on Friday, February 17.

Horan said he "could not be happier" to let people know that his new single "Heaven" is being released next month.

"Heaven" is now available to pre-save while a 7" vinyl of the song is now available to pre-order.

I could not be happier to let you know that my new single Heaven is being released February 17. Pre-save and pre-order https://t.co/1hGc3Z69Ub pic.twitter.com/5kwIHniwUa — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) January 26, 2023

On January 25, the day before the new single announcement, Horan said on Twitter: "I’ve been working really hard on my music over the last couple of years and it’s almost time to get things going now.

"I have so much coming over the next few months so keep your eyes peeled for the first of many announcements tomorrow.

"I’m really excited by the idea of getting back into the swing of things. Thank you for your patience and I can’t wait to share this chapter with you. Enjoy"

I have so much coming over the next few months so keep your eyes peeled for the first of many announcements tomorrow. I’m really excited by the idea of getting back into the swing of things. Thank you for your patience and I can’t wait to share this chapter with you.

Enjoy😁 pic.twitter.com/OpjkB8wOR9 — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) January 25, 2023

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Capitol Records said on Thursday that Horan wrote “Heaven” with John Ryan and Joel Little, who also produced, and Tobias Jesso Jr. Horan recorded the song in Southern California.

Horan said: “One thing I’ve learned over the years is that society loves to pressure us into reaching certain milestones by a certain age. Whether that’s getting married or anything else that really should be based on our own instincts.

“As I’ve gotten older I’ve tried to let go of those expectations and just follow my heart. The chorus of this song is saying that what I have in my life currently is amazing. So it would be crazy to ruin that by giving into outside pressures.”

In the lead-up to Thursday's announcement, Horan teased “Heaven” on TikTok, where his posts have amassed over 100 million views since October 2022.

@niallhoran I could not be happier to let you know that my new single Heaven is being released February 17. Pre-save and pre-order link in bio. ♬ Heaven - Niall Horan

In the week leading up to the single’s official announcement, excitement grew as fans around the globe began receiving boxes containing a candle, lyrics from the chorus of “Heaven,” and a QR code that led to HeavenWontBeTheSame.com.

from the bottom of my heart, thank you @NiallOfficial <3 pic.twitter.com/pqBkKMKMFc — poppy 🤍 (@poppyb2_) January 23, 2023

Read more Niall Horan bags new Irish digs in home county of Westmeath

Originally from Mullingar, Co Westmeath, Horan has sold over 80 million records and toured the globe multiple times as part of the iconic One Direction.

His full-length solo debut “Flicker” entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1 in October 2017 and contained the 3x RIAA Platinum single “Slow Hands” and the 2x RIAA Platinum “This Town.” The album hit the top 10 in 20 countries total. With combined global streams surpassing eight billion, "Flicker" has gone Platinum in five countries (including the U.S.) and Gold in additional seven countries.

"Heartbreak Weather" followed in 2020 and topped the UK’s Official Albums chart and Billboard’s Top Album Sales tally.

More recently, the 2022 documentary "Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi," presented by Guinness, captured the two labelmates three-day road trip across Ireland.

You can watch Horan and Capaldi's performance of U2’s “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” here:

Horan's "Heaven" announcement comes ahead of his debut as a new coach for Season 23 of NBC's "The Voice," which is set to premiere on March 6.

Later this year, Horan will make his festival debut at Boston Calling on May 26. He’ll be performing at numerous festivals around the world, including Pinkpop and Isle of Wight. Tour and ticket information is available on Horan's website.