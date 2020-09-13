Niall Horan, international superstar and proud Mullingar man, celebrates his birthday on September 13!

Happy birthday, Niall Horan! The former One Direction member has embarked on his own solo career and we could not be any prouder of the Co Westmeath native.

Here are some facts about Niall Horan in celebration of his birthday:

Niall turns 27 today! He was born on September 13, 1993. However, for his 20th birthday, Horan shared this hilarious message:

Thank you all for your birthday wishes yesterday! Means alot! woke up this morning with 2 more hairs on my chest! Delighted with meself — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) September 14, 2013

A native of Mullingar in Co Westmeath, Niall was the only Irish member of One Direction, one of the biggest boy bands the world has ever seen.

Very proud to be flyin the flag for ireland and mullingar, — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) March 21, 2012

Niall loves to keep in touch with his fans - he regularly interacts with nearly 26 million followers on Instagram, and more than 40 million fans on Twitter.

I love what I do 落❤️✌️ — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) September 11, 2019

Niall originally had big dreams of being a solo music star. When he didn’t make the cut for boys soloists round in the "X-Factor" UK, he and the four other lads were picked to form One Direction, which ultimately came in third in the reality music competition. They were later signed to Simon Cowell’s record label Syco.

Having put Niall through during the 2010 season of the UK 'X-Factor,' fellow pop star Katy Perry is one of Niall's biggest fans. She even congratulated him on his group’s success in the US via Twitter:

@NiallOfficial congratulations, you didn't let me down! xo — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 13, 2012

Aside from being a talented singer, Niall is also great on the guitar. He’s quoted as saying that receiving a guitar for Christmas one year was the best present he could have ever received.

Horan’s career inspiration? Michael Buble. Horan remembers a time when he was singing in the car and his family noticed his vocal talents. "My aunt said she thought the radio was on. Exactly the same thing happened to Michael Bublé with his dad. He's my absolute hero so I like the fact we have a similar story.”

Can't believe I met michael buble today.. Nearly died — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) October 25, 2010

The proud Irish man now has two successful solo albums under his belt, "Flicker" which was released in 2017, and "Heartbreak Weather" which was released in 2020.

Horan was set to embark on his "Nice to Meet Ya" tour, named after the first single from his "Heartbreak Weather" album, this year, but plans were scuppered thanks to coronavirus. Lewis Capaldi, Fletcher, and Maisie Peters were set to join him as opening acts.

Check out the official video for Niall Horan's latest single "Black and White" here!

