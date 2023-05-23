Niall Horan announced "'The Show' - Live on Tour 2024" on May 22, his biggest tour yet and first headline run since 2018’s Flicker World Tour.

Horan’s The Show - Live on Tour 2024 will kick off on February 21, 2024 in Belfast at the SSE Arena, followed by a stop at Dublin’s 3Arena on February 23.

After more shows across Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, Horan will head to the US where he’ll headline the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 14.

The Mullingar native will be performing songs from all three of his solo albums, including "The Show," which will be released on June 9 and is now available for pre-order.

I am beyond thrilled to announce The Show Live On Tour 2024 ! It’s been far too long and I can’t wait to see your beautiful faces. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10am local. There are still a couple more dates coming so if you don't see a show near you listed, stay tuned.… pic.twitter.com/czFRL5V4tg — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 22, 2023

Capitol Records says Horan's upcoming album "is a deeply felt meditation on everything from mental health to the infinite complexity and uncertainty of love" as well as "an endlessly spellbinding statement on following your heart to its absolute truth."

29-year-old Horan, Capitol notes, is particularly eager to get back on stage as he gears up to share his most personal material yet in a truly extraordinary career.

On the release day for "The Show," Horan will perform in New York City as part of the Citi Summer Concert Series on TODAY. He’ll also be performing at festivals around the world this summer, including Boston Calling.

Can’t even explain how excited I am for my first festival. @bostoncalling — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 21, 2023

“There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives,” says Horan, who rose to fame as a member of the mega-popular boyband One Direction.

“To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting.”

Horan, who joined NBC’s "The Voice” this season as a new coach, performed his new single “Meltdown” on the show last week: