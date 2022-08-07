Niall Horan and Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi made a surprise appearance at the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Horan's native Mullingar on Saturday afternoon.

The pair were spotted walking around the Westmeath town on Saturday afternoon and were later filmed performing a cover of Snow Patrol's "Chasing Cars" in a local bar.

They also visited a Niall Horan mural, a statue dedicated to Irish music legend Joe Dolan, and a number of shops in the town while being followed by a film crew.

🎥| Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi covering "Chasing Cars" by Snow Patrol! pic.twitter.com/KsB9mFeHpy — Niall Horan Daily News (@NiallHDailyNews) August 6, 2022

In a video posted by Irish broadcaster TG4, Capaldi showed off his Irish-language skills.

After being asked "conas atá tú?" (how are you in Irish), Capaldi cheekily told the reporter to "póg mo thóin", meaning kiss my ass in English.

Capaldi and Horan also treated onlookers on Dublin's Grafton Street to a surprise performance on Friday afternoon during an impromptu busking session with local busker Jacob Koopman.

The pair performed Capaldi's "Before You Go" and Horan's "Slow Hands" as a large crowd gathered around them and sang along.

They were spotted outside the Guinness Brewery in Dublin 8 shortly afterward as they continued their stroll through the capital.

The pair have been close friends since 2018 when Horan asked Capaldi to join him on stage during a performance in Scotland.

The Fleadh, which returned to the streets of Mullingar for the first time since 1963, is set to come to an end on Sunday after a week of festivities. It is the first Fleadh to be held since 2019 due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Irish music fans around the world can watch the final day of the festival on the TG4 Player.