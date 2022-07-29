After two years in the wilderness, the world’s biggest festival of Irish music is back! Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, dubbed the ‘Homecoming’, is returning to Mullingar, County Westmeath in August, back to where it all began in 1951.

Ireland's Irish language TV channel, TG4 will be "Fleadh Cheoil Central" this August broadcasting three live shows full of the very best of Irish song, music, and dance, directly from the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2022.

Over the past four weeks, presenters Daithí Ó Sé and Doireann Ní Ghlacáin have been traveling the length and breadth of the country, meeting some of the country’s finest musicians, some of whom were hoping to qualify for the All-Ireland competitions, all of whom will be landing Mullingar at some point over the week-long festival.

Daithí and Doireann will be joined by co-presenters Peadar O Goill and Maggie Carty, along with the cream of Irish musical talent from all over Ireland, and beyond, including…Martin Hayes, John Francis Flynn, Inni-K, Anúna, Liz Carroll, At The Racket, Kila, 3 On The Bund, and many, many more.

The festivities will kick off with a new piece of music, The Homecoming Suite, composed by Irish-American fiddle player, Liz Carroll. The first American-born Irish traditional musician ever nominated for a Grammy, Liz was awarded the TG4 Gradam Ceoil award for composition (2011), is a recipient of the National Endowment for the Arts’ National Heritage Fellowship award and was inducted into the Irish American Hall Of Fame. And, of course, she won the All-Ireland senior fiddle title in 1975! The premier performance of The Homecoming Suite will be performed by Liz Carroll and the Fleadh Fiddle Orchestra.

Following on from the grand opening Fleadh 2022 will showcase a host of music legends alongside new, emerging talent. And we will be keeping viewers up to date with the latest results from the competitions.

Full of song, dance, music, and stories, Fleadh 2022 will be rooted in the tradition of the Fleadh and promises to be unmissable entertainment for all the family!

Fleadh 2022 will be available to watch worldwide online on the TG4 Player on TG4.ie or on the TG4 Player app available to download on iOS and Google Playstore. Follow @TG4TV on social media too for behind-the-scenes action and music from Mullingar using #Fleadh2022