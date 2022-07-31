The Homecoming - Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2022, the world’s largest annual celebration of Irish music, language, song and dance is expected to draw nearly half a million visitors. Get into the festival mood with this wonderful playlist.

Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann will take place in Mullingar, from 31st July - 8th August 2022, a true homecoming celebration for Mullingar as it’s the town where Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann was founded in 1951.

The important 2022 Irish cultural event is set to be one of the biggest gatherings to date. Thousands of people are expected to travel to the famed week-long celebration of traditional Irish music and culture.

Getting excited about the big event? Check out this curated "Fleadh 2022" playlist to get in the mood.

Hosting Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Mullingar in 2022 is a very special moment for the community as it’s the town where Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann was founded in 1951 – making it a true homecoming for all involved. The people of Westmeath will welcome both local and international musicians and attendees to the county. They are anticipating huge visitor numbers to events and competitions throughout the week which will be opened by President Michael D. Higgins.

Some of the festival's highlights will include Martin Hayes and the Common Ground Ensemble, Sharon Shannon, The Bridge Céili Band, Daithí Gormley, Frankie Gavin and Catherine McHugh, Téada, IMAR, Seamus Begley, Sean Keane and Emmett Cahill, Anúna, Kilfenora Céili Band, Damien Mullane, Moxie, Four Winds, Meitheal Orchestra, The Blackwater, Breaking Trad and The Full Set to name but a few.

However, the most important events are the 150 competitions where people from all over the world compete through music, song, dance and Comhrá Gaeilge. For more information about the concerts or to buy tickets visit fleadhcheoil.ie/events. The event will feature two ‘Gig Rigs’ in the town, lots of street performances and cultural events in various venues throughout the town including Scoil Éigse, a school that provides workshops, lectures and sessions during the week of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

Speaking at the Fleadh launch event, Fleadh Executive Committee Chairperson Joe Connaire said "We are delighted to host this year’s Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Mullingar. It’s been a long two-year wait but we know the people of Mullingar and the surrounding county will pull out all the stops to make this Homecoming something very special."

Speaking about the event, Ciara Sugrue, Head of Festivals at Fáilte Ireland said: “The week-long celebration of traditional Irish music and culture is a brilliant opportunity for visitors to experience the best of what Mullingar and Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands has to offer."

To find out more about Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, 2022 visit the website fleadhcheoil.ie or phone +353 44 93 38954. Follow the events as they unfold by following the hashtags #TheHomecoming #Fleadh22.