Niall Horan’s first new album in three years "The Show" will be released on June 9.

"The Show" will be Irish singer-songwriter Niall Horan's third solo album and the first since 2020’s chart-topping "Heartbreak Weather." The album is being released by Capitol Records.

Announcing his new album, Horan said: “There’s so much pressure for people to hit certain milestones by a certain age – you get married at this age, buy a house at that age, have kids at some other age.

“But I’ve never conformed to those ideas, and so I wanted to write about how we all should just focus on enjoying our lives and doing what feels right, instead of worrying about what might be expected of us."

Throughout "The Show," the 29-year-old Mullingar native "matches the pure emotion" of his past work with "a powerful new element of soul-searching reflection."

"Built on a lush and radiant form of alt-pop, the album draws much of its mesmerizing power from his use of harmonies."

On February 17, the same day the album pre-order launched, Horan shared "Heaven," the lead single from "The Show."

Horan wrote "the soulful, shimmering track" with John Ryan and Joel Little, who also produced, and Tobias Jesso Jr. during an idyllic trip to Southern California’s Mojave Desert, Capitol Music Group said in a statement.

"In a striking contrast to its gorgeous convergence of airy harmonies and glistening synth, 'Heaven' ultimately delivers a defiant refusal to play along with the arbitrary rules that society imposes," Capitol Music Group said.

Horan is scheduled to appear on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Wednesday, February 22. He will also join “The Voice” as a new coach for Season 23, which premieres on March 6 on NBC.

On May 26, Horan will make his festival debut at Boston Calling. He will also be performing at summer festivals around the globe, including Pinkpop and Isle of Wight.

Fans who pre-order "The Show" in digital format will instantly receive "Heaven."

Five vinyl variants of the album, each with their own distinct disc color, cover, and back cover, as well as a collector’s edition box set, are now available for pre-order here.