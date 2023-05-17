Season 23 of "The Voice" will wrap on May 23, and Niall Horan fans got some good news on Monday when the singer and NBC announced that he’ll return as a coach for season 24 which starts in September.

“I loved it so much, I’m doing it again!” the Westmeath-born singer/songwriter, Niall Horan wrote on his social media channels. Ratings for "The Voice" remain solid, so clearly NBC is happy with Niall’s performance.

Right after the singing contest ends, he’ll be busy promoting his upcoming album The Show which drops on June 9. Then Nialler hits the road for a global tour which includes two U.S. dates – the Boston Calling Festival on May 26, and the Austin City Limits Music Festival on October 6. His sole Irish gig is September 1 at the Electric Picnic fest in County Laois.

Niall, who first found fame as a member of the mega boyband One Direction, told Entertainment Weekly that he’s looking forward to playing live again.

“Just seeing the fans. I spent so much of my career seeing them every night. I'm ready to get back out and play the album I never got to play live, and play this new one, and just create a show — a really good one. I'm already trying to put plans together for how the set would look,” he said.

“I'm just excited to feel that buzz again. It's strange for me that I haven't been on a proper stage in, like, nearly five years. When you think about it like that, it's like, ‘Oh God, I need to get back on the road.’"

The 29-year-old – he’ll hit 30 in September – said that one of his new songs, “You Should Start a Cult,” was inspired by the true crime shows he and his girlfriend, Amelia Woolley, like to veg out on.

“That's all we watch — true crime — so I couldn't even tell you what the show was, but I just thought that would be a great title for a love song, and to flip it on its head. I just got to writing a love song that sounded so extravagant, and the lyrics were gonna be huge,” Niall said.

“It's quite a small song, but some of the statements are quite large. And I love the irony of having a title like that — it sounding very angry, but it's not. It's a love song, at the end of the day.”