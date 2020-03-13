Niall Horan marked the release of his new album with a weeklong residency at The Late Late Show with James Corden

Niall Horan’s new album “Heartbreak Weather,” his second solo album post-One Direction, was released on Friday, March 13 and quickly shot to the top of the charts in countries around the world.

I had so much fun and a lot of hard moments writing this album and I’m very proud of the record as a body of work. ￼NOW IT’S YOURS. Dance, laugh, cry, take the lyrics in, do whatever makes you feel it. https://t.co/yIuD6AteX5 Love you all Nialler x#HeartbreakWeather pic.twitter.com/S789niZFGV — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) March 13, 2020

In the lead-up to his album's release, the Co Westmeath native had a weeklong residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden in the US, which included Horan and Corden taking part in the show's viral segment Carpool Karaoke.

Together, Horan and Corden sang “Slow Hands,” “Nice to Meet Ya,” One Direction’s “Steal My Girl,” “Put A Little Love on Me,” and “No Judgement” while driving in Los Angeles.

But the segment wasn’t all about singing. Corden saw to it that Horan faced his fears - specifically his fear of pigeons - and had Horan not only hold a pigeon, but have two perched on his shoulder.

“This is the worst day of my life, all thanks to James Corden,” Horan declared before the two got back into the car.

Reflecting on One Direction, Horan said that being able to look at it from the outside, he didn’t realize how lucky he was at the time to be playing stadiums around the world.

Having been friends for some time now, Corden decided it was time to put their relationship to the test with a lie-detector test.

Horan only got caught out once when he lied and said that his favorite late-night show to perform on in is Corden’s. It’s actually SNL, and can you even blame him?

You can watch the charming duo sing together and have the chats in this video here:

And you can stream Niall Horan’s newest album “Heartbreak Weather” on Spotify, below:

Have you listened to Heartbreak Weather yet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!