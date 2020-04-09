Mullingar native Niall Horan has canceled his upcoming Heartbreak Weather album tour due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Niall Horan released his second solo album Heartbreak Weather last month and had a big U.S. concert tour planned in support of it. Heartbreakingly, but not surprising, he’s canceled the whole thing because of the coronavirus.

“Given the unprecedented circumstances, I have decided to not move forward with the ‘Nice to Meet Ya’ world tour this year. This was a difficult decision, but the well being of my fans and touring family is always my top priority,” he said in a statement.

“I look forward to being able to bring new music and a new tour for all of my fans around the world in 2021. I want to announce new dates soon but I don’t think it’s fair on you guys to do so until the dust has settled and things have gone back to normal.”

It will probably take an especially long time for concerts and other large scale events to return to normal. Tours such as the one Niall planned definitely help with album sales, too. Heartbreak Weather debuted on Billboard magazine’s Hot 200 at number four two weeks ago but has since dropped all the way to 47.

While waiting for 2020 to disappear, Niall says he’s going to “focus on writing and recording in order to be back touring next year with more music to play for you all. As you all know touring and having the fortune to play in front of all of you beautiful people is the reason I love my job and my life.”

If you're missing that Niall Horan charm, check out this clip of his recent interview on the Late Late Show, back home in Ireland:

