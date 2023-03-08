Aer Lingus rolled out the red carpet for the Irish talent heading to Los Angeles this week for the Oscars, which take place on Sunday, March 12.

Several members of the cast and crew from Irish nominated films and their families flew to Los Angeles courtesy of Aer Lingus for the prestigious awards ceremony in Hollywood this week, including those from nominated films "An Cailin Ciúin" and "An Irish Goodbye," as well as the family of "Aftersun" nominee Paul Mescal.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Aer Lingus rolled out the red carpet in Dublin Airport for the star-studded flight EI069 to Los Angeles today, March 8.

Among those who traveled was the talented Catherine Clinch from "An Cailín Ciúin", alongside her cast members Carrie Crowley, Andrew Bennett, Michael O’Sullivan, and Kate Nic Chonaonaigh, along with director-producer husband-and-wife team Colm Bairéad and Cleona Ní Chrualaoí.

Agus ar aghaidh linn chuig na hOscars! And we’re off to the #Oscars What an amazing send-off we got from @AerLingus at @DublinAirport Go raibh míle maith agaibh! #AnCailínCiúin #TheQuietGirl #redcarpet ☘️🇮🇪☘️🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/2QN7RTDNZB — An Cailín Ciúin / The Quiet Girl (@quietgirlfilm) March 8, 2023

Another Irish actor who is hoping to fly home with the coveted gold statue as cabin luggage is Paul Mescal. Aer Lingus had the pleasure of welcoming Paul’s sister Nell and his parents Dearbhla and Paul on board as they flew out to Los Angeles on Wednesday to support the "Aftersun" actor.

us and all our friends pic.twitter.com/Wb6uEEApfl — nell mescal (@nellmescal_) March 8, 2023

Pearce Cullen, the producer from "An Irish Goodbye", also received the star treatment as he boarded the flight to join his colleagues who Aer Lingus supported earlier in the week, including actors James Martin and Seamus O’Hara, and directors/producers Ross White and Tom Berkeley.

Donal Moriarty, Aer Lingus Chief Corporate Affairs Officer said: “Aer Lingus is honored to be able to extend our hospitality and support to our home-grown talent as they and their families come together to celebrate this momentous occasion for the Irish film industry.

"Here at Aer Lingus, we want to make every journey count and today our Oscar nominees are making one of their most important journeys as they travel to LA for this year’s Oscars.

"Our teams across Aer Lingus will go above and beyond to make it an experience to remember. We wish our Irish stars the very best of luck and hope to have an award or two flying back with us from LA!”

Aer Lingus offers five weekly flights from Dublin direct to Los Angeles, with the flights increasing to daily for summer. This year the airline will operate 16 routes from Ireland to North America, including a new direct flight to Cleveland for the first time and the return of Hartford, Connecticut. Aer Lingus has over 2.25 million transatlantic seats on sale, making it the airline’s largest-ever North American summer schedule to date.

For more information and the best fares visit aerlingus.com.